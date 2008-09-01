Chelsea vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, as the Blues look to continue their fine Premier League form.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the tie off the back of a Champions League victory at Malmo, which was the Blues' seventh consecutive victory in all competitions. In that time, they've scored 20 and conceded just two, and registered a 7-0 win over Norwich.

It doesn't bode well for their opponents on Saturday. Burnley sit in the relegation zone having won just once in the league all season - although that victory came in their last outing, beating Brentford 3-1. Over all, Sean Dyche's side have been largely void of any quality and deservedly sit 18th, three points adrift of safety.

He's 90min's preview of what seems to be a fairly unbalanced match up.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley on TV

When is kick off? Saturday 6 November, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Stamford Bridge, London

What TV channel is it on? Not televised live in the UK, fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel (UK), Match of the Day - BBC (UK)

Who's the referee? Andre Marriner

Who's the VAR? Mike Dean

Chelsea team news

Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will once again both be unavailable but, as Norwich can tell Burnley, that's no reason to relax. Kai Havertz will likely lead the line in his colleagues' absence once again.

Mateo Kovacic is also out of contention through injury, while Mason Mount remains a doubt through illness.

Otherwise, the Blues should lineup in much the same way they did last weekend Premier League, with the wrecking ball wing-back pairing of Reece James and Ben Chilwell regaining their starting spots after being rested in midweek.

Burnley team news

Dyche revealed earlier in the week that Dale Stephens would remain sidelined for this clash, while Aaron Lennon is a doubt because of illness.

Elsewhere, the Burnley boss has no concerns, likely meaning the same starting lineup that earned a vital victory over Brentford last time out.

Chelsea vs Burnley predicted lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Cornet.

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction

No prizes for guessing what you're about to read.

Burnley did actually play well last week. They were resilient and they had menace about them when carrying the ball upfield. Unfortunately, things haven't quite fallen their way as of yet, but with Maxwell Cornet adding that little bit of flair and mercurial quality to their forward line, they have a very good chance of turning their season around in the coming weeks.

Don't expect that resurgence to start on Saturday, though. Chelsea are a machine.

Burnley are by no means pushovers, but we don't expect this the Blues' barnstorming recent run of form to come to an end this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley