Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Clarets frustrate league leaders

From Stamford Bridge - Premier League leaders Chelsea were somehow held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley despite a dominant display on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues dominated the opening exchanges, but a raft of opportunities somehow didn't yield a goal. Callum Hudson-Odoi flashed a shot narrowly wide, before Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz both went close with headers in the opening ten minutes.

It felt as though the Burnley goal was living a charmed life as Ross Barkley curled a shot just past the post, Antonio Rudiger headed over and Reece James' deflected shot-cross was diverted over by Nick Pope.

However, Havertz finally broke the spell ten minutes before half-time, recovering from a nasty fall over the advertising hoardings a few minutes prior to rise unopposed and flick James' inch-perfect cross into the bottom corner.

Chelsea were guilty of slightly lifting their foot off the gas after the break but still came the width of the post from doubling their lead through Thiago Silva's header. Havertz should have scored again shortly afterwards, lifting his shot over, and Hudson-Odoi drew another good save from Pope after the hour mark.

However, despite dominating throughout, the hosts' good work was undone when substitute Matej Vydra popped up to bundle home Jay Rodriguez's knockdown with ten minutes to go.

Chelsea scrambled to retake the lead but could only muster one clear-cut opportunity before full-time, as Ben Chilwell's low shot was blocked.

Here's how the players rated...

CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Thiago Silva was typically staunch | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Edouard Mendy (GK) - 7/10 - Really cool coming out of his box to sweep up a long ball. Didn't have much to do but dominated his box.



Andreas Christensen (CB) - 7/10 - Was up for the physical battle with Chris Wood. Flicked an early header just wide.



Thiago Silva (CB) - 6/10 - The guy is unflappable. Swept up with ease and was always aware of his centre-back colleagues' positions. Caught out for the goal.



Antonio Rudiger (CB) - 6/10 - His understanding with Silva is almost telepathic. Did his classic thing of carrying the ball out from the back like a box-to-box centre-back. Nowhere for the late goal.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Kante was brilliant as ever | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Reece James (RWB) - 8/10 - Perfect cross for Havertz's header. Always an option going forward.



Jorginho (CM) - 6/10 - Feels like you can't put pressure on him at times - he always finds a way out. Unable to break Burnley down late on.



N'Golo Kante (CM) - 7/10 - Ridiculously smooth turn to leave Dwight McNeil on the ground. Linked midfield and attack beautifully, always looking to progress the ball - including for Havertz's goal.



Ben Chilwell (LWB) - 6/10 - Tuchel did say his wing-backs are essentially midfielders and Chilwell lived by that, camping himself upfield.

3. Forwards

Havertz wheels away in celebration | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Callum Hudson-Odoi (RF) - 7/10 - Drew an early save from Pope and flashed the rebound wide. Some lovely combinations with James on the right flank.



Ross Barkley (CF) - 8/10 - Started centrally as a false nine. Curled a lovely effort just wide of the post and grew in confidence, looking so threatening every time he had the ball. Unlucky to be subbed.



Kai Havertz (LF) - 8/10 - So close to scoring with an early header. Really industrious first half, tempered by a nasty fall over the advertising hoardings, but recovered to head home minutes later. Looked far more comfortable out on the left.

4. Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CF) - 6/10 - Deployed in the false nine role. Some good driving runs.



Christian Pulisic (RF) - N/A



Mason Mount (CM) - N/A

BURNLEY PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tarkowski was at fault for the goal | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - 6/10 - Couple of very smart early stops. Reacted well to turn a deflected James cross over. No chance for the goal.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - Always occupied by Havertz and Chilwell, who were often too much for him to handle. Popped up with a perfect delivery in the build-up to the equaliser.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 5/10 - Fast asleep as Havertz drifted in to score. Booked.



Ben Mee (CB) - 6/10 - Also guilty of losing Havertz. The kind of goal a centre-back will hate to concede. Recovered as Burnley proved stubborn thereafter.



Charlie Taylor (RB) - 6/10 - Started well, dealing with Hudson-Odoi and the overlapping Reece James. Struggled as the game progressed with the flying Blues wide men doubling up.

6. Midfielders

It was hard work for the Burnley midfield | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 6/10 - Spent a lot of time trying to deal with the attacking threat of Ben Chilwell rather than getting forward himself. Battled well, though. Subbed.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10 - Worked hard as usual but chasing shadows a lot of the time. Booked for a ridiculously cynical foul late on.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 5/10 - Tenacious as ever but never really affected the game.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - Drifted around trying to make something happen but simply couldn't.

7. Forwards

Cornet battles with Thiago Silva | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - 5/10 - Tried to rough Christensen up in the opening stages - probably surprised to find his opponent well up for it. Subbed after losing that battle.



Maxwell Cornet (ST) - 6/10 - Acrobatic effort had to be watched by Mendy. Always looked to link up with Wood and looked threatening on the rare occasions he had the ball. Booked.

8. Substitutes

Vydra and Rodriguez celebrate | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 6/10 - Great knockdown for the equaliser.



Matej Vydra (ST) - 7/10 - Off the bench to equalise out of nowhere! Almost won it, instinctively firing just wide.



Erik Pieters (LB) - N/A

