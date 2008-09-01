Charlotte FC sign midfielder Ashley Westwood from Burnley

Charlotte FC have completed the signing of midfielder Ashley Westwood from English Championship side Burnley.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.

Westwood hasn't made a senior appearance since fracturing his ankle midway through the 2021/22 season, in which Burnley were relegated to the Championship. As reported by 90min, the midfielder became a target for Charlotte FC earlier this winter.

Now, the 2022 expansion side have completed a deal for Westwood, who arrives at Bank of America Stadium on a deal through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

"Ashley is a versatile, hard-working midfielder who comes to Charlotte after a successful 10-year career in the Premier League, where he has been a pivotal player for both of his clubs," CLTFC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club press release. "His experience at the highest level will provide valuable leadership in our locker room, and his ability as a set-piece specialist will add quality in a key phase of the game.

"Acquiring a former Premier League player of his quality on a free transfer is a big achievement and demonstrates that players believe in what we are building at Charlotte FC and see the Carolinas as an attractive destination."

Westwood fills a position of need at defensive midfield for Charlotte, with Derrick Jones the only other natural option at head coach Christian Lattanzio's disposal.

CLTFC are looking to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time next season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference in their debut year.

Watch the story of Charlotte FC's journey to MLS in 90min's The Making of Charlotte FC, presented by DoorDash, on 90min channels now. Subscribe to our new US YouTube channel.