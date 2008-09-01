Carabao Cup Roundup: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Nets Another Everton Hat-Trick as Man Utd & City Ease to

Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his second hat-trick of the season as Everton overcame West Ham to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, while they have been joined by both Manchester clubs and Newcastle - who all won on Wednesday evening.

The Everton striker opened the scoring for the hosts after just 11 minutes, but West Ham equalised early in the second half. However, Carlo Ancelotti's men regained their advantage through Richarlison just before the hour mark. Calvert-Lewin then popped up again to net twice more inside the final 15 minutes to help his side progress. This means he now has eight goals to his name for the season already.

Manchester United, meanwhile, picked up their second win within a week against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, easing their way to a 3-0 win over Graham Potter's side in what was...well, a slightly less dramatic encounter than the one on Saturday.

Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils the lead just before half time, before Juan Mata made it 2-0 with 73 minutes on the clock. Paul Pogba also came off the bench to score a deflected free-kick to wrap up the game.

Pep Gaurdiola's Manchester City comfortably saw off Burnley with a 3-0 win as well, with summer arrival Ferran Torres netting his first goal for the club. Raheem Sterling scored either side of the break, before Torres made it 3-0 with 25 minutes remaining. Guardiola named a fairly strong lineup for the tussle, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne starting alongside Sterling, and he was rewarded as they dominated proceedings.

Finally, League Two outfit Newport County came within minutes of dumping Newcastle out of the competition, but the Magpies found a way to win. Tristan Abrahams gave the hosts the lead within five minutes with an effort that should have been saved. Both sides had chances to find the net as the tie progressed, but it appeared as though the Magpies were going to leave frustrated.

However, Jonjo Shelvey curled home expertly with three minutes remaining to send the game to penalties. Steve Bruce's men went on to win the shootout 5-4, with Brandon Cooper missing the all-important spot kick.

This now means that both Manchester clubs, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham will all be in the hat for the quarter-final draw, which will take place on Thursday.