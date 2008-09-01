Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City host Liverpool

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw was made on Thursday night following the conclusion of Manchester United's victory over Aston Villa.

The biggest tie made was undoubtedly Manchester City vs Liverpool, which will see the Premier League champions host this competition's current holders.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe will entertain his former club when Bournemouth travel to Newcastle, while Man Utd's victory over Villa saw them rewarded with a home tie against fellow Lancastrians Burnley.

The ties will be played in the week commencing 19 December, with the World Cup final taking place on the preceding Sunday.

2022/23 Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full

Wolves vs Gillingham

Southampton vs Lincoln

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Burnley

MK Dons vs Leicester

Charlton vs Brighton

What happened in the third round?

A number of upsets took place in the Carabao Cup third round. Brighton went to Arsenal and returned from north London with a 3-1 victory, while Nottingham Forest were excellent as they dispatched a poor Tottenham 2-0.

Manchester City saw off Chelsea comfortably enough with a 2-0 win, while a heavily rotated Liverpool needed penalties to beat Derby and reach the next round.