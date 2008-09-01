Burnley's Sean Dyche Targeted by Crystal Palace Following Poor End to Season

Crystal Palace are targeting a move for Burnley boss Sean Dyche, with Eagles chairman Steve Parish now stepping up plans to find a replacement for current manager Roy Hodgson following the team's poor end to the season.





Palace were unable to end their winless run on the final day of the season as they played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham. Hodgson's men came into the contest having lost seven matches in a row, conceding 15 goals during this period, also failing to score in any of their three previous games. They did manage to stop the rot somewhat in their final league outing, but the bad taste remains.





Hodgson's men ended the season in very poor form

The Mirror report that Palace chairman and part-owner Parish is now stepping up plans for a managerial change after watching this woeful sequence of results. Despite the fact that five of the seven defeats came against sides in the top seven, Parish is said to be 'less than impressed' and is now ready to make a change.





Hodgson only signed a new one-year contract extension back in March, but there's a 'belief' in the boardroom that a new manager is required. Burnley boss Dyche is 'firmly in the frame'.





Sources have confirmed to 90min that Dyche is currently frustrated with his situation at Turf Moor, with the 49-year-old in a constant battle regarding finances. Aston Villa have also considered moving for Dyche recently, but latest indications are that they will stick with current boss Dean Smith following confirmation of their Premier League survival.





Dyche's future is unclear at the moment. It has been suggested a number of times that the Clarets have overachieved with him in charge and that he may have taken the club as far as he can.





Dyche has been left frustrated by the Burnley board

Dyche has publicly spoken up with regards to player contracts in more recent times, with the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon and Joe Hart all departing the club upon the expiry of their contracts recently.





Following his side's defeat to Manchester City in June, Dyche stated that the board and chairman needed to 'learn' from their mistakes.



