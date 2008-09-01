Burnley vs Wolves Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wolves will look to maintain their chase for a Premier League top-four spot when they travel to face Burnley on Wednesday evening.





Fresh off a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Everton, the Midlands side need three more points to stay in touch with Manchester United and Leicester, while also keeping the likes of Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal at bay behind them.





A strong performance and an impressive result to go with it from Wolves!



How far can this side go? ? pic.twitter.com/BwW5kGB2pB — 90min (@90min_Football) July 12, 2020

But it won't be an easy game against the Clarets, who haven't lost in their last five matches. They managed to hold champions Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday and will be confident of producing a similar performance to further their own hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 15 July

What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Mike Dean





Team News





Burnley have multiple injuries to deal with, particularly in defence. Captain Ben Mee has been ruled out with a thigh strain, while Matthew Lowton (foot) will also be unable to play.





Midfielder Jack Cork (ankle) and striker Ashley Barnes (groin) are also sidelined, which limits their options even further.





First-choice midfielder Jack Cork will be absent on Wednesday

As for the visitors, only Pedro Neto is a slight doubt with a muscle issue picked up against Everton. Nuno Espírito Santo may choose to give Diogo Jota a start after his bright cameo off the bench in their recent win, while veteran midfielder João Moutinho was also benched on Sunday and may return to the starting lineup in Lancashire.





Predicted Lineups





Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Guðmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.





Wolves: Patrício; Boly, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, Jiménez, Podence.





Recent Form





The Clarets are in good form, going unbeaten in their last five fixtures. A 1-1 draw against the Reds was a fantastic result, as they became the first team to avoid defeat at Anfield in league action this season. Sean Dyche's side have also only conceded twice in their last five home games.





As for Wolves, they rebounded from two straight defeats with their 3-0 victory over the Toffees. Star striker Raúl Jiménez ended a run of three consecutive blanks in front of goal with his successful penalty on Sunday and will be expected to provide the goals at Turf Moor.





35 - Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 35 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season (25 goals, 10 assists); no other @premierleague player has had a hand in more (level with Mo Salah). Responsibility. #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/RC9rMS0KXX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five matches.





Burnley





Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (11/7)

West Ham 0-1 Burnley (8/7)

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (5/7)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley (29/6)

Burnley 1-0 Watford (25/6)





Wolves





Wolves 3-0 Everton (12/7)

Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves (8/7)

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (4/7)

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves (27/6)

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth (24/6)





Prediction





With the race for the top four still on, Wolves will be looking to replicate their performance on Sunday so that they remain in the hunt for Champions League football.





But it will be a difficult ask to win away at Burnley, who are in great form and also harbour European aspirations of their own, and a win could move them as high as eighth place.





It should be a close game in Lancashire on Wednesday evening

It promises to be a close game at Turf Moor, as both sides will be desperate not to lose, and with their defences likely to have strong games respectively, a draw appears to be the most likely outcome.





Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Wolves



