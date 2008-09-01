Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The relegation-threatened Clarets moved to within a point of 17th-placed Everton after Thursday night's rambunctious 2-0 win over Southampton. Wolves have had their European ambitions hampered by five defeats from their last eight matches but are still within a win of seventh-placed West Ham United.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's meeting between the pair.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 25 April, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Mike Dean

Burnley team news

Ashley Westwood's horrific injury against West Ham last weekend has brought his crucial involvement to an abrupt halt this term.

Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dutch full back Erik Pieters are yet to return from lengthy layoffs for calf and knee problems respectively.

Captain Ben Mee is "coming along nicely" but will not feature this weekend.

Wolves team news

Raul Jimenez is once again available after serving a two-game suspension following his second red card of the season in Wolves' calamitous defeat to Leeds United.

The knee injury Bruno Lage's £100m-rated midfielder Ruben Neves sustained at the start of April isn't as severe as first feared. However, his involvement as soon as Sunday is unlikely.

Daniel Podence and Ki-Jana Hoever are both nearing returns from foot and thigh injuries respectively.

Burnley vs Wolves score prediction

Sunday afternoon's offering may not be a goal-fest. In this matchup, Burnley come out as the great entertainers compared to a Wolves side whose matches average less than two goals at either end combined - a division low.

Intriguingly, the underlying numbers Burnley and Wolves have posted this season aren't nearly as contrasting as their real-life league positions. A combination of good fortune and sensational goalkeeping goes some way to explaining Wolves' surprisingly lofty position.

Burnley's midweek victory ignited life back into their survival bid but will also have been a draining affair. With less than 72 hours of rest, the Clarets may not be able to beat a Wolves team that have had 16 days to prepare, but they could earn a valuable point to preserve their fight a little longer.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Wolves