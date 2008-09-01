Burnley vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

West Ham get back to domestic matters on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Turf Moor to take on struggling Burnley.

The Hammers are enjoying a fantastic campaign, as suggested by their current occupation of fourth spot in the table, though they have hit a rough patch of late because of some difficult fixtures and mounting injuries.

David Moyes' men have just one win in their previous four league outings, although that 3-2 beating of Chelsea last time out warded off any serious concerns over a decline in form.

By comparison, Sean Dyche's men are sitting in a worrying position near the foot of the Premier League table. Currently in the relegation zone, the Clarets had seemed to be turning a corner after beating Brentford and drawing with Chelsea, but now find themselves without a win in four - losing last time out to basement boys Newcastle

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 12 December, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Turf Moor, Burnley

What TV channel is it on? This game is not being televised in the UK, fuboTV (US)

Highlights? BBC Match of the Day 2 (UK), Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Graham Scott

Who's the VAR? Jon Moss

Burnley team news

A worrying sight for Burnley | Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Sean Dyche has a couple of worries to contend with as his side gears up to face West Ham.

Captain Ben Mee missed Burnley's defeat to Newcastle with a shoulder problem, although he should be fit enough to regain his spot in central defence.

Burnley's biggest concern is that they are likely to be missing star man Maxwel Cornet, who was forced off at St James' Park after just half an hour by a thigh strain. Ashley Barnes, Phil Bardsley and Dale Stephens are also on the treatment table and are unavailable selection.

West Ham team news

David Moyes was given more woe of his own in West Ham's victory over Chelsea last time out, as Kurt Zouma suffered a serious hamstring tendon injury against his former employers.

That will likely put him out of action for the long-term, joining fellow central defender Angelo Ogbonna who is unlikely to play again this season.

Ben Johnson is also sidelined with a hamstring strain, while there are continued doubts over both Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks - the former of the two having suffered a back injury in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Burnley vs West Ham head to head record

The Hammers edge a close record between the two clubs, winning 39 of the sides' 92 meetings compared to Burnley's 35 victories (18 draws).

Recent years have largely favoured West Ham, although Moyes' men ended a run of three successive defeats to Burnley by achieving the home and away league double over the Clarets last campaign - including a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor last time out.

Burnley vs West Ham score prediction

On paper, you'd expect West Ham to comfortable overcome a low in confidence Burnley side, despite their ability to grind out results with stoic defending and an abrasive attacking style.

Maxwel Cornet's absence could prove pivotal by denying the home side of any real quality on the ball, leaving the emphasis on Chris Wood to continue his decent scoring record against the Hammers.

West Ham may be weakened a little at the back, but they are still firing on all cylinders at the other end of the field - and will fancy their chances of cementing their place in the top four.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 West Ham