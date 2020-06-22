Burnley vs Watford Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The Premier League fixture fun rolls on this Thursday - yes, Thursday - when Burnley take on Watford at Turf Moor.





Both sides are yet to really get back into the swing of things after three months on the sidelines, each having taken to the field just once.





Watford rescued a point late-on against Leicester.

Burnley's return was a rather miserable one, as Manchester City inflicted more Etihad Stadium misery on Sean Dyche's side with a thumping 5-0 win. Watford, meanwhile, did their best to stay awake for 89 minutes against Leicester, before a late flurry of action saw Craig Dawson acrobatically haul the Hornets level after Ben Chilwell's stonking strike looked to have earned the Foxes all three points.





With Watford having it all to play for, not so much the hosts, here's everything you need to know about this one.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Thursday 25 June

What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), Fubo (US)

Referee: Mike Dean





Team News





Burnley are without a number of first-team regulars, with the majority of their striking firepower stuck on the sidelines.





Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady are all out, with Steven Defour and Ben Gibson - remember him, Middlesbrough and England fans? - also subjected to a watching brief.





Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are both out injured for Burnley.

For the visitors, the outlook is slightly better - though everyone's favourite manager Nigel Pearson does have a few issues of his own to contend with.





Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat are the most high-profile absentees, alongside Isaac Success - whose career at Vicarage Road has been anything but that.





Predicted Lineups





Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.





Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Welbeck; Deeney.





Recent Form





Burnley are traditionally good at the start of the season, average to alright in the middle and really rather bad towards the tail end of the campaign. If Monday night's performance against Manchester City is anything to go by, the Clarets intend to stick true to form between now and 26 July - and that could mean a rather miserable month or so.





They are, however, a formidable force at Turf Moor, often frustrating teams with their direct, physical brand of football. They were also unbeaten in the four games prior to football's enforced COVID-19 pause.





Watford were absolutely wretched at the start of the 2019/20 season, but things have dramatically turned around since Nigel Pearson took charge.





The ostrich lover has overseen a dramatic reversal in fortunes, leading the club out of the relegation zone when all seemed lost. The Hornets also have a recent(ish) victory over Liverpool that they can still shout about, sweeping aside the champions-elect 3-0 in truly scintillating fashion.





Here's how both sides have performed in their last five games in all competitions.





Burnley



Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (22/6)

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham (7/3)

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (29/2)

Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth (22/2)

Southampton 1-2 Burnley (15/2)





Watford



Watford 1-1 Leicester (22/6)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (7/3)

Watford 3-0 Liverpool (29/2)

Manchester United 3-0 Watford (23/2)

Brighton 1-1 Watford (8/2)





Prediction





Burnley are safe from relegation and, to be honest, are just going through the motions between now and the end of the season.





The Hornets are at the opposite end of the 'we really need a result' spectrum, with the threat of Premier League relegation still looming large over the club.





Nigel Pearson has turned Watford's season around.

Both looked lethargic and very much in pre-season mode during their first outings, so there's hope that this clash will be full of verve and vigour. Don't count your chickens, though.





Prediction: Burnley 0-0 Watford



