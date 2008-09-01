Burnley vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Relegation-scrapping Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side may be unbeaten in their last four league outings - a run of form Spurs can't match - but have only claimed one victory in that sequence; a 3-1 win at home to Brentford which remains their only triumph in the Premier League this season.

Antonio Conte's side climbed to seventh with a win from behind against Leeds United last weekend, and only sit four points adrift of that ever-lucrative fourth place, but hardly dazzled as the new manager continues to settle into his new surroundings.

Here's all you need to know about Sunday's matchup.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 28 November, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? Sports Sunday - Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel, Match of the Day 2 (BBC - UK)

Referee? Peter Bankes

VAR? Craig Pawson

Burnley team news

Last weekend's officials have cost James Tarkowski (centre) and Ashley Westood (left) an appearance against Tottenham | Pool/GettyImages

Burnley's three goals against Crystal Palace - for the second consecutive home game - will certainly provide hope for their latest stab at survival, but the two yellow cards they received, which earned suspensions for Ashley Westwood and James Tarkowski, could prove decisive in the short term.

Striker Ashley Barnes missed the 3-3 barn-burner at home to the Eagles last weekend with a slight niggle which leaves him as a doubt for the coming fixture. Dale Stephens still remains some way short of full fitness.

Tottenham team news

Conte delivered a worrying verdict when assessing the injury to centre back Cristian Romero, describing the issue with the Argentine's thigh as 'a bit serious'.

Spurs will be able to welcome Oliver Skipp back from his one-game suspension, though are set to be without Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett after the pair returned from international duty with slight niggles.

Those that were afforded a chance to impress the new coach in a much-changed XI against NS Mura in midweek emphatically failed to do so.

Burnley vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Collins, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Cornet

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son

Burnley vs Tottenham head-to-head record

These two historic clubs of the English game once passed the baton of top flight title winner from one to another when reigning champions Burnley ceded the crown to Spurs in 1961.

Over the years, across all competitions, the pair have met in excess of 100 times, with Spurs trailing Burnley's tally of 51 wins by ten and 28 draws apiece. However, since Dyche steered his Clarets to the top flight in 2014, Burnley have claimed just one victory from 12 league meetings, losing eight.

Burnley vs Tottenham score prediction

Antonio Conte (right) last faced Sean Dyche while in charge of Chelsea | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

For a side that is so utterly beholden to dead ball deliveries - a whopping 43% of Burnley’s xG comes from set pieces (as per Opta) - the loss of Westwood, the chief orchestrator of these scenarios, is significant.

Coupled with the absence of their ever-present central defensive anchor, Tarkowski, Burnley have had two vertebrae ripped out of the team's spine by a decisive pair of bookings.

Conte's Spurs might be in a transitional flux at the moment, but may well have just enough to eke out a result against their weakened hosts.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham