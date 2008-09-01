Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to adverse weather conditions

Burnley's Premier League game at home to Tottenham on Sunday has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The decision was taken by match officials less than an hour before the 2pm kick off with Spurs yet to arrive at Turf Moor.

The teams had been announced ahead of a crucial game for both sides. Eyes were on Antonio Conte's selection after an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Davinson Sanchez had been named in the XI despite a horror show in that European outing, while Oliver Skipp maintained his place after serving a one-game suspension in the Premier League.

Chris Wood had been in line to make his 150th league game for the Clarets.

Burnley are currently 18th and three points adrift of safety, while Spurs could have closed the gap on fourth placed West Ham to a point if results went their way on Sunday.

The Hammers face a tough trip away to Manchester City, who could end the weekend top of the Premier League table if rivals Manchester United beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Sunday's late kick off.

