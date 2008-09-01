Burnley vs Southampton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Burnley will be looking to re-ignite their Premier League survival bid following a deflating 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday when they host Southampton on Thursday night.

The Clarets went ahead at the London Stadium before missing a penalty and then seeing their lead extinguished late on by Tomas Soucek. That defeat left Sean Dyche-less Burnley three points from safety with 17th-placed Everton also possessing a game in hand.

Meanwhile, inconsistent Southampton secured an impressive win over Arsenal this weekend, and they will be looking to give their travelling support something to shout about at Turf Moor.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

How to watch Burnley vs Southampton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 20 April, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Universo (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Stuart Attwell

VAR? John Brooks

Burnley team news

Burnley will be without Ashley Westwood here as the midfielder suffered a horrific injury against the Hammers.

Skipper Ben Mee, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters are not in contention either, though they should be involved again before the end of the season.

Southampton team news

Southampton are looking in good shape as the season draws to a close. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is sidelined, but with Fraser Forster is such good form he was unlikely to get the nod anyway.

Saints are in action again this weekend so Ralph Hasenhuttl could use this one to hand minutes to some lesser-used players

Burnley vs Southampton score prediction

Burnley put in a decent performances against West Ham, suggesting that caretaker manager Mike Jackson has instilled enough fight within the squad to continue their battle against the drop.

The Clarets chances on Thursday will likely depend on which Saints side shows up. Hasenhuttl's men have been ludicrously inconsistent this term, but have tended to struggle away from home, picking up just three wins on their travels.

With that in mind, we think Burnley might just have enough to spark a relegation dogfight between themselves and Everton by securing three points.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Southampton