Burnley vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​With the festive fixtures coming thick and fast, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Manchester United travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

The Clarets come into the game in indifferent form, having lost away at Carlo Ancelotti's Everton last time out. Sean Dyche's team are sat in 11th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone with three losses in their last five.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils came from behind for one of their best wins of the season on Boxing Day, thrashing Newcastle 4-1 to climb into seventh; only four points off the Champions League spots.

Turf Moor is always a tough place to go in the Premier League, but United will be motivated by their big win over Newcastle while Burnley may be down on confidence having lost at Everton.

Where to Watch

​When Is Kick-Off? ​Saturday 28th December ​What Time Is Kick-Off? ​19:45 (GMT) ​Where Is It Being Played? Turf Moor​ ​TV Channel/Live Stream? ​BT Sport 1 ​Referee? ​Mike Dean

Team News

​Burnley have no new injury concerns, and look like they have a clean bill of health ahead of the visit of Manchester United; although Dyche might choose to make changes to side that lost at Everton.

There could be recalls for the likes of Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Danny Drinkwater, who were all left out of the starting XI at Goodison Park.

The biggest team news going into the game is whether ​Paul Pogba will return to United's starting XI after coming off the bench against both Watford and Newcastle. With minutes under his belt, it looks like the former Juventus man might start his first game since late August.

Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all long-term injuries while Scott McTominay came off at half time against Newcastle after picking up what Ole Gunnar Solksjaer provisionally called a knee ligament injury.

Opta's Stats and Sound Betting Advice

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United close out 2019 away from Old Trafford, with their form on the road in need of serious improvement after winning on just two of their past 13 trips in the league.

Burnley are certainly not in imperious form themselves, with their 16 most recent home games in the top flight split evenly between wins and defeats, not drawing a single one, while they mustered only one shot on target over their past two matches.

Scoring is not an issue United have currently – with Marcus Rashford enjoying his best goalscoring season in senior football with 11 in 19, while Mason Greenwood – who has a tally of eight in all competitions – is the second most prolific teenager in Europe's top five leagues behind Jadon Sancho.

Potential Lineups

​Burnley ​Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Drinkwater, McNeil; Barnes, Wood. ​Manchester United ​De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, Mata, Rashford; Martial.

Head-to-Head Record

Unsurprisingly, ​Manchester United have historically had the better of this clash, with 61 wins to Burnley's 44 – with another 23 games ending even.

United have also dominated the fixture in recent years and are unbeaten since 2009 against the Clarets. They've met nine times since then, with United winning five and drawing the other four.

The last fixture ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in January 2019, while the last game at Turf Moor saw Romelu Lukaku score a brace to fire United to a 2-0 victory.

Recent Form

Burnley have been fairly up and down of late in the ​Premier League, winning twice and losing three times in their last five games. Their last three games have all ended 1-0 to either side, including a 1-0 loss to Everton last time out.

They were battered by both Tottenham and Manchester City in back-to-back games before beating Bournemouth and Newcastle to ease any sort of relegation pressure.

Meanwhile, United have experienced a slight upturn in form recently, with their one blemish being a horrific 2-0 away loss to then bottom-side Watford.

They've beaten Newcastle, Manchester City and Tottenham in their last five games, while also qualifying relatively comfortably from their Europa League group, finishing with a win over AZ Alkmaar.

Here are both side's last five results ahead of this game...

​

​ Burnley Manchester United​ ​Everton 1-0 Burnley (26/12) ​Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle (26/12) ​Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (21/12) Watford 2-0 ​Manchester United (22/12) ​Burnley 1-0 Newcastle (14/12) Manchester United​ 3-0 Colchester (League Cup 18/12) Tottenham 5-0 Burnley​ (7/12) ​Manchester United 1-1 Everton (15/12) ​Burnley 1-4 Manchester City (3/12) ​Manchester United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar (12/12)

Prediction

Manchester United should be high on confidence after their big win over Newcastle and will want to secure back-to-back wins over a Burnley side who have been low on goals in recent weeks.

The return of Pogba could​ be huge for Solskjaer and co, while the front three have found their goalscoring boots. Turf Moor, though, is a very hard place to go. This could be a huge win for United as they hunt down the top four.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Manchester United

