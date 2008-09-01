Burnley vs Manchester United preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time & team news

Burnley welcome title chasing Manchester United to Turf Moor on Tuesday evening with both teams looking to continue a good run of form.

United have positioned themselves as potential Premier League title contenders in recent weeks, and currently sit behind Liverpool only on goal difference. Burnley, meanwhile, have been in good touch themselves, only losing one game since the beginning of December.

Not a bad night's work for @McTominay10! ?#MUFC #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2021

Both sides squeaked into the fourth round of the FA Cup with narrow wins; United thanks to Scott McTominay's early goal against Watford, Burnley thanks to a dramatic late equaliser from Matej Vydra which led to a penalty shootout success over MK Dons.

Anything other than a win for United will be disappointing, particularly with a huge game against Liverpool at Anfield coming up. Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 12 January

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:15 (GMT)

Where Is It Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Kevin Friend

Team news

Pope is hoping to return after a minor injury | Pool/Getty Images

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is the major concern for Sean Dyche, having sat out the Clarets' FA Cup tie with an ankle injury.

Alongside Pope's injury worries, the club has four Covid-19 related cases - a major problem given the size of Burnley's squad. Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez are the affected players, and there is no confirmation whether or not they are able to return yet.

United are unlikely to risk Eric Bailly from the start after he was taken off with a head injury against Watford. Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof were all absent from that game and may come back into contention, while Edinson Cavani has served his three-game ban.

Predicted lineups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial.

Recent form

Burnley



Burnley1-1 Milton Keynes Dons (AET Burnley won 4-3 on penalties) (09/01)

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United (29/12)

Leeds 1-0 Burnley (27/12)

Burnley 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (21/12)

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley (17/12)

Manchester United



Manchester United 1-0 Watford (09/01)

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (06/01)

Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa (01/01)

Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (29/12)

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United (26/12)



Prediction

Rashford is looking for his 8th league goal of the season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Although Burnley have been impressive as of late, losing just once in their last seven games, it's hard to see them being able to withstand United's attacking onslaught.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial ready to return after rest, expect a United side looking to be three points clear of their bitter rivals Liverpool before their mega-clash next weekend.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United