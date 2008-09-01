Burnley vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Burnley return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon by hosting the reigning champions Manchester City.

After recording more Premier League victories in the space of four February days than the previous six months of the season, Burnley slumped to three consecutive defeats going into the international break.

Manchester City's last top-flight outing was a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace, narrowing their lead at the top which could be entirely wiped out by kickoff should Liverpool defeat Watford at Saturday lunchtime.

Here's all you need to know about City's trip to Turf Moor.

How to watch Burnley vs Man City on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 2 April, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday*/BBC Final Score* (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Jonathan Moss

*studio updates only

Burnley team news

Nathan Collins' final action before the international break earned him a red card in Burnley's late defeat to Brentford. The suspended Collins was standing in for Ben Mee. If the skipper cannot recover from a hairline fracture in his fibula, Kevin Long may be called upon.

Matej Vydra dislocated his elbow after recovering from another concern ahead of the March break. Alongside fellow forward Johann Berg Gudmundsson and left-back Erik Pieters, the trio are doubts.

Man City team news

John Stones returned to Manchester midway through the international break after pulling out with a knock during the warm-up for England's friendly against Switzerland.

Ruben Dias didn't join up with his national side at all as he continues recovering from a thigh injury initially expected to sideline him for six weeks. However, the commanding defender could be available ahead of schedule this weekend - though Pep Guardiola may not risk him ahead of a nightmarish run of fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Gastroenteritis forced Ederson's withdrawal from the Brazil squad but City's first-choice keeper is expected to return this weekend.

Burnley vs Man City score prediction

Burnley may have prepared for the visit of the reigning champions with three successive league defeats, but Sean Dyche's side were level with their eventual victors at the halfway mark in each of those losses.

Yet, despite seemingly possessing all the requisite qualities to frustrate Guardiola's City, Burnley have time and again failed to do so for the entire 90 minutes. While a turn in the fixture's recent history isn't impossible, it's unlikely Burnley will be able to hold City to a draw by half-time, let alone the final whistle.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Man City