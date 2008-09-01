Burnley vs Manchester City Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City visit Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, having edged past Bournemouth in a closer game than anticipated last week.

The defending Carabao Cup champions found themselves stuck level at 1-1 with the Cherries until Phil Foden popped up with a winner with just 15 minutes to go, securing a trip to Turf Moor. Burnley eased past Millwall on the way to the fourth round, but won't have it easy against a team looking for vengeance after defeat in the league at the weekend.

Both sides are struggling to keep up with a gruelling fixture schedule that will see them play three games within a week after this tie is played. The congested fixture list - combined with a shorter than usual pre-season - has resulted in some shock scorelines and extra injuries.

It's likely Burnley's best chance to get one over on Pep Guardiola's side this season, with City still looking shaky at the back despite bringing in defensive reinforcements once again.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 September

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? carabaocup.live

Referee? Andy Madley

Team News

Both sides seem to be battling for the honour of 'most key players injured' heading into Wednesday's clash, making the game an interesting affair.

City are still without Sergio Aguero, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus, who all remain on the sidelines. It leaves the Blues with young Liam Delap as their only fit out-and-out striker option, which isn't a bad thing considering his debut goal against Bournemouth last week.

John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan remain doubtful, but City are boosted by the availability of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte.

Ruben Dias' move from Benfica that will see Nicolas Otamendi go the other way is still to be confirmed on City's behalf, so it's unlikely that he'll be ready to feature in this one.

For Burnley, Jay Rodriguez is a doubt after being forced off with injury against Millwall last week. Defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski are both unavailable due to injuries meaning the responsibility could fall with Kevin Long and Jimmy Dunne once again.

Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork are also out, meaning the Clarets are also stretched for midfield options.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Long, Dunne, Taylor; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko; Doyle, Rodri; Mahrez, Foden, Torres; Delap.

Recent Form

Both teams head into the tie following defeats in the league at the weekend, making it a must-win not only to advance, but to avoid falling into a run of nasty form.

Before their defeat to Leicester, City had managed two wins in their opening two games of the season, but have by no means looked the finished product. Burnley have struggled for consistency so far this season and had to edge past Sheffield United on penalties in the second round of the cup. They're yet to find a win in the league, but an upset against City might just be what they need to properly get going.

With both sides so short on fit players, however, it's an open contest and one that City especially cannot afford to underestimate. Knocking out the defending champions in the fourth round would do wonders for Sean Dyche's side and perhaps give a depleted and lacking squad the confidence to make something of their campaign.

Here's the last five results for each side.

Burnley

Burnley 0-1 Southampton (26/9)

Millwall 0-2 Burnley (23/9)

Leicester 4-2 Burnley (20/9)

Burnley 1 (5) - (4) 1 Sheffield United (17/9)

Preston 0-0 Burnley (1/9)

Manchester City

Manchester City 2-5 Leicester (27/9)

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (24/9)

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (21/9)

Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (15/8)

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (7/8)

Prediction

This is as good a chance Burnley will get to cause an upset against City this season. The Citizens are missing several key players and still cannot find a defensive rhythm, despite their best efforts to strengthen at the back.

It's come at a poor time, however, as Burnley themselves are lacking their typical spine. Their lack of quality in depth is showing and hurting them, with their defence also in a poor way and their midfield lacking that usual grit.

Questions will start to be asked if City fail to dispatch of the Clarets, even with a somewhat depleted squad. They are the undisputed champions of the Carabao Cup at this point, after all.

As with every game at the moment, poor defending will lead to a high scoring contest, but City will edge it.

Prediction: Burnley 2-3 Manchester City