Burnley vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United and Burnley go straight back into action this midweek as the Premier League schedule picks up following the recent winter break.

Burnley actually played a Premier League game against Watford on Saturday, a rearranged fixture from a previous postponement as they try to catch up on missed games. But United were playing in the FA Cup on Friday night, losing to Middlesbrough on penalties.

Both clubs are in desperate need of points here for different reasons and both could use an injection of confidence with a good result here.

How to watch Burnley vs Man Utd on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 8 February, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Burnley team news

Josh Brownhill is available after missing the Watford clash through suspension.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain sidelined following appendix and hernia surgeries respectively.

Charlie Taylor is a doubt after missing the last three games in all competitions.

Man Utd team news

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are set to be available despite being potential doubts for this one immediately after the Middlesbrough game.

Jesse Lingard could be back in the squad after taking a few days off to 'clear up his mind' after a January exit fell through. Edinson Cavani is also back in contention after recently being granted additional leave at home in South America.

Alex Telles and Fred have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are ruled out while they isolate. Eric Bailly is nursing an ankle injury and Victor Lindelof has recently been ill.

Burnley vs Man Utd head to head

Manchester United won 3-1 at Old Trafford when these clubs met in the reverse fixture a few days after Christmas. That marked a third consecutive win for the Red Devils over the Clarets.

Burnley won 2-0 at Old Trafford to shock United in January 2020, their last points in this fixture. That was their first win over United since 2009 when Robbie Blake scored the only game - that victory remains their last victory against Tuesday's opposition at Turf Moor.

However, Burnley have still frustrated United on a number of occasions in the Premier League era, securing 0-0 draws in 2014 and 2016, followed by 2-2 draws in 2017 and 2019.

Burnley vs Man Utd score prediction

Manchester United should have the quality to win this game against a club currently propping up the Premier League table. But then that should have been true against Middlesbrough at home on Friday and on so many other occasions this season.

It is clear now that the issues at the club run far deeper than just Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's limitations given that he was sacked more than two months ago and things haven't exactly improved. As long as that remains the case, any opponent will think they have a chance against this United

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Man Utd

