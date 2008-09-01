Burnley vs Leicester: TV channel, predicted lineups & prediction

Burnley's fight for Premier League survival continues on Tuesday night with a game against Leicester at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are playing catch-up after a number of games were postponed over the last couple of months due to Covid-19, and Sean Dyche's side are coming nicely into form after a terrible start to the season.

Seven points from the last nine available, including wins over Brighton and Tottenham, have taken them to within touching distance of escaping the drop zone, and they will fancy their chances against a Leicester side short of confidence.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes are without a Premier League win this year, and are languishing down in 13th place - a far cry from the dizzy heights of last season's top five finish.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

How to watch Burnley vs Leicester on TV and live stream - UK/US

When is kick off? Tuesday 1 March, 19:45 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Turf Moor

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports News* (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Who's the referee? Chris Kavanagh

Who's the VAR? Anthony Taylor



*updates only

Burnley team news and predicted lineup

Burnley may be boosted by the return of Maxwel Cornet, the club's top scorer this season, after a recent foot problem.

He could return to the starting XI to offer a significant goal threat that has already been boosted by the arrival of Wout Weghorst in the January transfer window. Ashley Westwood may come into midfield as part of general rotation, Jack Cork possibly the player to drop out.

Predicted lineup (4-4-2): Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst

Leicester team news and predicted lineup

Jamie Vardy should be back on the bench for Leicester after playing 90 minutes just once in their previous eight Premier League games, but it's unlikely he'll be thrown in from the off.

Patson Daka is likely to lead the line once more, supported by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, but there's still a myriad of defensive injuries for Brendan Rodgers to deal with; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne among the Foxes' absentees.

Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hill, Tielemans; Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Burnley vs Leicester score prediction

Burnley's improvement has coincided with a good run of form for relegation rivals Newcastle, so a win here would lift them actually lift them out of the drop zone at the expense of Everton.

The Clarets are direct and strong in their approach, and should pose a significant threat from set-pieces - Leicester's Achilles heel when you consider just how many goals they've shipped from corners and free-kicks.

Leicester haven't won in their last five, but the manner of last week's Europa Conference League win over Randers should inject a slither of confidence into a side playing well below their usual standards. It may not earn them a victory, but a share of the spoils can't be ruled out.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leicester