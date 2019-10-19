Burnley vs Leicester Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Leicester will be looking to revive their stuttering Premier League top four push when they travel to Turf Moor to face struggling Burnley.

The Foxes sit 11 points clear of Manchester United in fifth, but will be wary of allowing standards to slip after three losses in their last five league matches.

They will have a good chance of getting their season back on track when they face a Burnley side who are sliding down the table after four straight losses.

But Sean Dyche's side are notorious for being hard to beat, and without Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester will need a few of their top players to step up in order to claim all three points.

Here's 90min's preview for the game...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 19 January What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

Burnley have struggled for goals recently so will have been rocked by the news that Ashley Barnes requires surgery on a hernia problem.





The Clarets could also be without Barnes' strike partner Chris Wood, after he broke his nose. Jay Rodriguez and Phil Bardsley should be available, but Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will miss out with muscle problems.​

​​Leicester, meanwhile, will be without the aforementioned Ndidi once again. The Nigerian is sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until mid-February.





Club captain Wes Morgan will also miss out with a groin injury, while long-term absentees Matty James and Daniel Amartey are unavailable too.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Westwood, Cork, Lennon, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez Leicester Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Choudhury, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Head to Head Record

Historically, it has been Burnley who have come out on top in this fixture, with 45 wins to Leicester's 37.

But since 2010, the Clarets have only beaten the 2016 Premier League champions three times in 16 matches.​

Most recently, Brendan Rodgers' side claimed a controversial 2-1 win back in October, after a late ​Chris Wood equaliser was ruled out by VAR - for an alleged trip on Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans.

Recent Form

Burnley's alarming dip in form is in stark contrast to last season, when Sean Dyche's side pulled away from relegation trouble after a slow start.

But they have tailed off in recent weeks to fall back into trouble, four straight losses leaving the Clarets just three points above the relegation zone. If results go against them this weekend, Burnley could be in the bottom three by close of play.

Leicester are also slowing down after a sensational start to the season, picking up just two wins in their last six matches.

They still sit comfortably inside the top four, but will know that performances must improve - with last weekend's defeat to Southampton no fluke. The visitors were the better side throughout, creating far more opportunities than Rodgers' side.

Here's how the two have got on in their last five matches.

Burnley Leicester Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (11/01) Leicester 1-2 Southampton (11/1) Burnley 4-2 Peterborough (4/01) Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa (08/1) Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa (01/01) Leicester 2-0 Wigan (04/1) Burnley 0-2 Manchester United (28/12) Newcastle 0-3 Leicester (01/01) Everton 1-0 Burnley (26/12) West Ham 1-2 Leicester (28/12)

Prediction

With confidence running low in both camps, you'd expect this to be a cagey affair - particularly with key personnel missing on both sides.​

Burnley have the potential to upset the apple cart, but Barnes' absence - coupled with doubts over Wood's fitness - could prove significant. As a result, Leicester should feel the absence of Ndidi slightly less, edging to victory in the process.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Leicester​