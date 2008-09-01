Burnley vs Leicester postponed due to Covid-19

The Premier League have confirmed that Saturday's scheduled meeting between Burnley and Leicester has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Turf Moor.

Leicester have not played a league game since 28 December, when they bested Liverpool 1-0, with recent fixtures against Norwich and Everton both being called off.

This time it's a Covid-19 outbreak at Burnley which has forced the postponement of the game, with the Premier League confirming that Sean Dyche's side do not have the minimum number of players needed for the game.

"The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," a statement read.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans."

More to follow.