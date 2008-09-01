Burnley vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Wednesday evening in what is a bona fide relegation six-pointer.

Frank Lampard's side have endured a wretched season and go into this game just three points above the dreaded drop zone. Their cushion over 19th-placed Burnley is just one point larger, giving Sean Dyche's side plenty of incentive to win in midweek.

The Clarets are in terrible form though, losing their last four Premier League games on the spin. Then again, Everton are not faring much better, tasting defeat in four of their last five matches.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the crunch clash...

How to watch Burnley vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 6 April, 19:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sport Premier League (UK), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? SKy Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? Darren England

Burnley team news

Burnley's issues at centre-back will be eased by the return of Nathan Collins from suspension and Ben Mee also has a slim chance of featuring as he steps up his recovery from a leg injury.

Erik Pieters, Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson all missed the City defeat but they may return to the matchday squad here. Maxwel Cornet could be pushing for a start after appearing from the bench last time out.

Everton team news

Donny van de Beek pulled out during the warmup at the London Stadium and it remains to be seen whether this issue is severe enough to keep him out of this one.

This is far from Lampard's only concern too. Long-term absentees Andros Townsend and Tom Davies will again be missing, while this game also comes too soon for Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina.

In addition, Michael Keane is suspended after seeing red against West Ham, while illness could rule Seamus Coleman out.

Burnley vs Everton score prediction

Games do not come bigger than this at the bottom of the Premier League table. With the stakes so high for both managers and each team missing some big names, do not expect this one to be a classic.

The Clarets will likely look to keep it tight and hit Everton's leaky defence with a sucker punch. The only issue is it's hard to see where that killer goal will come from with Sean Dyche's side scoring just once in their last five games.

With that in mind, Everton's superior quality should be enough to see them over the line here.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Everton