Burnley vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor in the early kick off on Saturday afternoon, where a win would be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone while other fixtures play out.

It's been a disastrous start to the season for Sean Dyche's side, who have managed just one win from their opening nine games, drawing twice and losing six. Burnley have proven a typically resilient side who are tough to beat in previous seasons, but are still yet to find their groove and look set to flirt with the relegation zone more than ever this year.

It's been a challenging season for Burnley to date | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton's sizzling hot form has cooled off following an incredible start to the season that saw them win four of their five opening league games. They've won just one in their last three, but will see a trip to Burnley as an opportunity to get over what feels like a bump in the road.

Both sides need the win but for entirely different reasons; Burnley can use a big three points against Everton as a catalyst to finally kickstart their season, while failure to win for the Toffees could send them down a slippery slope and undo an incredible start.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 5 December

What Time is Kick Off? 12:30 (GMT)

Where is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (UK)

Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

The hosts have endured an injury hit start to the season which has no doubt played a part in their slow start. Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was drafted in against Manchester City last week, but the Clarets are hopeful that Nick Pope will be available once again after sitting out with concussion.

Phil Bardsley, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens were all also absent at the Etihad, although the former two are nearing a return to the side.

Peacock-Farrell was thrown in at the deep end for his debut against Manchester City last weekend | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Experienced midfielder Jack Cork is also out for Burnley, but winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is making progress and could feature.

For the visitors, long-term absentee Lucas Digne remains out and will be a huge miss in breaking down a low block side. Seamus Coleman also remains a doubt, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is expected to return later this month.

Otherwise, Everton have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Benson, McNeil; Rodriguez, Barnes.

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Mina; Delph, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Recent Form

Burnley managed a win against Crystal Palace at the end of November, but all momentum from that three points was quashed with their dreaded annual visit to the Etihad Stadium.

They lost 5-0 last weekend to add another to their growing list of massive defeats away to City, and have little inspiration to draw from with a depleted squad and their last win before the Palace game being all the way back in September.

Everton were completely outplayed themselves by Leeds last weekend, however. While the 1-0 scoreline doesn't make for terrible reading, Carlo Ancelotti's men were completely off the pace and never looked capable of breaking down the newly promoted side.

Tom Davies struggled with the right wing back role given to him against Leeds | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There's a hangover from the positive start to the season that seems to be weighing down the Toffees, who also slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United last month and could've easily dropped points against Fulham, despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brace.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games.

Burnley



Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (28/11)

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (23/11)

Brighton 0-0 Burnley (06/11)

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (31/10)

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham (26/10)

Everton



Everton 0-1 Leeds (28/11)

Fulham 2-3 Everton (22/11)

Everton 1-3 Manchester United (7/11)

Newcastle 2-1 Everton (1/11)

Southampton 2-0 Everton (25/10)

Prediction

It's difficult to call a winner considering the magic that surrounds the early kick off in Saturday's Premier League fixture schedule, but the visitors have to be the favourites.

Burnley will feel that this is Everton on the ropes and their best chance of snatching three points, but the Toffees will also be mindful that playing Burnley right now is the perfect way to get over a slump in form and kick on once again.

Burnley must completely forget last week's result and focus on picking apart a shaky Everton side | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ultimately, Ancelotti has the bigger and better squad and will be able to manage the game more effectively, holding out for a tough three points.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Everton