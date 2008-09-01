Burnley vs Everton postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Premier League have confirmed that the Boxing Day clash between Burnley and Everton has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the latter's squad.

Everton have not played since December 16 after their meeting with Leicester was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in Brendan Rodgers' dressing room.

Now, the Premier League have confirmed that Everton have been struck down with their own spike in cases, with new injury issues also contributing to the postponement.

"The Premier League Board has this morning regrettably approved Everton’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley," a statement read.

"Everton were due to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday, at 15:00 GMT. The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVD-19 cases and injuries.

"The Board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those supporters’ festive plans.

"The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone three matches on Boxing Day will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games."

This fixture becomes the third Boxing Day game to bite the dust, following Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford, which were postponed earlier in the week.

Burnley now have four postponed fixtures which must be rescheduled. November's meeting with Tottenham was called off due to snow, before games against Watford and Aston Villa were both written off due to Covid-19.