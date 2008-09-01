Burnley vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In what has been a monumental week for the club, Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Burnley.

The Blues, among all the off-field news, are fresh from progressing to the last eight of the FA Cup in midweek, having survived a scare at Luton. That followed EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool via a penalty shootout, although Thomas Tuchel's men are going in search of a third consecutive league victory this weekend, having beaten Tottenham and Crystal Palace in their previous two.

They face a Burnley side that had seemed to be putting some form together in recent weeks. The Clarets had beaten Brighton and Tottenham before earning a point at Crystal Palace in a solid run, although defeat to Leicester in midweek might have undone their progress.

Here's 90min's preview of this clash.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 5 February, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor, Burnley

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday*/BBC Final Score* (UK), NBC Universo (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Referee? Andre Marriner

VAR? Mike Dean



*studio updates only

Burnley team news

The big news for the hosts is that Ben Mee is a doubt to feature as he picked up a knee injury last time out against Leicester.

Elsewhere, Erik Pieters, Matej Vydra, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dale Stephens remain sidelined.

Chelsea team news

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah all trained on Thursday and will be hopeful of featuring here, but doubts remain over the fitness of both Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee but Reece James seems to have regained full fitness and should be set for a first start in 2022.

Burnley vs Chelsea head-to-head record

The two clubs share a very even record, with Chelsea's 40 victories only just trumping Burnley's 38, while there have also been 25 draws.

Since Chelsea's rise to global stardom, however, the Clarets haven't really been able to compete. In the two clubs' 15 21st-century league encounters (which date back to 2009), Burnley have won once, losing 10.

Sean Dyche's men, however, can take some comfort in the fact that they held the Blues to a point at Stamford Bridge in this season's reverse fixture.

Burnley vs Chelsea score prediction

It's clear that Chelsea are a long way off the heights they're capable of reaching; but it's telling that, despite underwhelming performances, Tuchel's side have registered seven wins in their previous eight in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Dyche's Burnley are locked in a relegation fight that, this time, looks to be too overwhelming for them. Coming into this clash off the back of a defeat, it would be a hugely impressive feat to get something out of this game.

The game at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw, but Chelsea should come away from Turf Moor a bit happier this time around.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Chelsea