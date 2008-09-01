Burnley vs Chelsea Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea head to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday with the home side chasing their first win of the campaign.

Sean Dyche's side have started the seaason poorly with just one point from their opening five fixtures, including defeat to Tottenham last weekend. Chelsea are looking to build up some momentum following their first win in four games during the week in the Champions League.

A competitive fixture lays ahead to say the least.

Where to watch

Burnley's home ground Turf Moor | Pool/Getty Images

When is kick off? Saturday October 31st

What time is kick off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Box Office (UK), DAZN (US)

Referee? David Coote

Team news

Burnley enter the clash with a handful of injuries. Phil Bardsley is still missing following a positive COVID-19 test, while Jack Cork and Ben Mee are still out. Eric Pieters and Johan Gudmundsson are doubts with with small niggles too.

Bardsley will miss the game following a positive COVID-19 test | ALEX LIVESEY/Getty Images

Chelsea on the other hand have no fresh worries. Thiago Silva has been declared fit following his absence in the Champions League in midweek, while Hakim Ziyech could be in line to make his first Premier League start following his display in the 4-0 win over Krasnodar.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, T. Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount; Werner

Recent form

Werner scored in midweek from the penalty spot | MB Media/Getty Images

Burnley have started their campaign in almost the worst possible way, with four defeats from five league games. Their only win in all competitions was a 2-0 victory over Championship side Millwall in the League Cup. They've scored just three times in the league so far, the lowest tally among all clubs, but defensively they looked stronger against Spurs than they have previously.

Chelsea have been scoring plenty of goals, but they've struggled keeping them out of their own net too. Two consecutive 0-0 draws were sandwiched between a 3-3 draw with Southampton and a 4-0 win over Krasnodar in the Champions League. The goals have been shared out across the squad too, which is a worry for Burnley.

Burnley

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham (26/10)

West Brom 0-0 Burnley (19/10)

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley (3/10)

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (30/9)

Burnley 0-1 Southampton (26/9)

Chelsea

Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea (28/10)

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea (24/10)

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla (20/4)

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton (17/10)

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace (3/10)

Prediction

While Chelsea have had no issue scoring goals this season, they have seen low blocks cause them some issues under Frank Lampard. Sean Dyche is likely to set up in his usual shape, a flat 4-4-2 with two banks of four protecting their goal.

Two English managers go head-to-head | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Set pieces will play a huge part in this fixture and Lampard will be hopeful that Thiago Silva's presence can add some organisation to the defensive set up for the most part.

As it stands, Chelsea are just too strong going forward while Burnley are so poor right now that it's hard to look at anything but a win for the Blues.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Chelsea