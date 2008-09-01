Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team New

Burnley play Brighton in the last game of the 2019/20 season at Turf Moor on Sunday.





In what's already been a fantastic season, Sean Dyche's men could make it a record-breaking one by overtaking their record points total of 57 - which they are currently sitting on - if they avoid defeat to the Seagulls.





It has been another fantastic season for Burnley.

While there will be no fans present on Sunday, both sides will want to do their supporters proud, despite having very little to play for.





Where to Watch on TV





When is Kick Off? Sunday 26 July

What Time is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST)

Where is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Arena

Referee? Jon Moss





Team News





Left-back Charlie Taylor will miss the game with a hamstring problem, joining Ben Mee (thigh), Ashley Barnes (hernia), Jack Cork (ankle) and Matt Lowton (foot) on the sidelines.





Brighton have no fresh injuries, but Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate will both miss the game.





Predicted Lineups





Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.





Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper; Mooy, Trossard; Maupay.





Recent Form





Brighton have had a solid season.

Burnley are unbeaten in seven games and have looked more than comfortable defensively, with Nick Pope looking to be the first English 'keeper to win the Golden Glove since Joe Hart in 2014/15.





Brighton have had a poor run of form recently with three losses in their last six games, albeit they came against Liverpool, Man City and Man United. They have struggled for goals though, only scoring twice in one game since lockdown - the 2-1 win over Arsenal. Despite this, Graham Potter will be very happy with Brighton's season as they have secured their Premier League status for another year, and have surpassed last year's points total in doing so.





Here's how both teams have fared in their last five matches:





Burnley





Norwich 0-2 Burnley (18/07)

Burnley 1-1 Wolves (15/07)

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (11/07)

West Ham 0-1 Burnley (08/07)

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (05/07)





Brighton





Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (20/07)

Southampton 1-1 Brighton (16/07)

Brighton 0-5 Man City (11/07)

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (08/07)

Norwich 0-1 Brighton (04/07)





Prediction





Pope has been inspired since the restart

This game screams 0-0.





Both teams are more than comfortable defensively, and neither team is particularly prolific going forward.





Prediction: Burnley 0-0 Brighton



