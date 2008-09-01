Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill

Burnley have ruled out selling star man Josh Brownhill on deadline day, 90min understands.

A number of Premier League clubs have been tracking the former Bristol City midfielder, who has started the new Championship season in spectacular fashion.

Brownhill is showing himself as one of the best players outside the top-flight, and this has ignited transfer interest going into the final day of the window with Wolves, Southampton, Leeds and Everton all showing a strong interest.

However, Burnley have now decided that they can’t sell the player given how well he is performing - no matter how big the offer.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany had already stated that it would have taken something outrageous to persuade him into letting his captain leave.

"I said it would have to be an offer where everyone at the club is giving high fives to each other and we can afford a trip for the entire staff and can afford a week's holiday," said Kompany.

"There is nothing outrageous that has come our way."

So far this season, Brownhill has bagged four goals an assist form Burnley's opening seven games, highlighting just how important he is to the Clarets.