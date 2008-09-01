Burnley face a fellow founder of the Football League on Wednesday night, as they clash with Wolves in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's men travel to Molineux well rested, having seen their last outing against Tottenham postponed courtesy of snow. Before that, however, the Clarets had only been beaten by Manchester City in their last seven Premier League fixtures, although drew five of the other six in that run.

Dyche's side would do well to emulate the clinical streak that Wolves have clearly found since overcoming a tough start to the Bruno Lage era. In their last eight league games, Wolves have won five - a run that has lifted them to sixth in the table. Here's who Dyche could field to face this tough test.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

James Tarkowski's suspension should give Nathan Collins a chance | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - A fairly safe bet to assume Pope will start between the sticks for the Clarets.



Matt Lowton (RB) - Massively important to Dyche's side - both defensively and creatively - and will inevitably start on the right of defence once more.



Nathan Collins (CB) - James Tarkowski will be serving a one-match ban on Wednesday night, so young Irishman Collins should get a fourth Premier League start.



Ben Mee (CB) - Will need to be on top of his game to guide his 20-year-old partner through what will be a tough 90 minutes.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Has prevented Erik Pieters a regular run in the side throughout the season so far and will continue to be Dyche's first-choice left-back here.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil could be crucial for Burnley against Wolves | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - Will work his socks off, of course, but really needs to start producing decisive moments for his side.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Always a steady performer, it's unsurprising that he's now a hallmark of this Burnley side.



Jack Cork (CM) - Ashley Westwood misses out due to suspension, so one-time England international Cork will likely take his place.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Getting the creatively talented McNeil in behind Nelson Semedo could prove key in breaking down Wolves; could be a big night for the youngster.

3. Forwards

A great partnership | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - Has been in good form lately, heading into Wednesday's clash with two in his last three outings.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Has brought Burnley to life since arriving. Already on five Premier League goals, the Ivorian will look to build on the fierce volley he struck against Crystal Palace last time out.