Burnley predicted lineup vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Relegation-scrapping Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Clarets earned a second consecutive victory at Turf Moor with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday night. In less than four months of 2022, Burnley have collected three Premier League home triumphs, more than they could muster in the entirety of 2021.

Here's the XI interim manager Mike Jackson may select to add another layer of improvement to Burnley's home form this year.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope kept one of his eight Premier League clean sheets away to Wolves this season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - The in-form England international is yet to taste a Premier League defeat at the hands of Wolves after five unbeaten meetings.



Connor Roberts (RB) - Buoyed by his first goal for the club in midweek, Roberts has been a regular since shaking off a nasty infection and pneumonia.



Nathan Collins (CB) - With two goals in his last pair of appearances at Turf Moor, there is only one fit and available squad member with more goals than Collins.



James Tarkowski (CB) - The senior figure of Burnley's infamously rigid backline in the continued absence of his skipper Ben Mee.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Across his career at Leeds United and Burnley, Taylor has played (11) and won (five) more games against Wolves than any other club.

2. Midfielders

Josh Brownhill created a match-high five chances against Southampton, the most he's ever recorded in a single Premier League game | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Dwight McNeil (RM) - No player in England's top tier has taken more shots this season without scoring than the inaccurate winger (firing off 40 fruitless attempts per FBref).



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Tasked with filling the gaping void left by Ashley Westwood's absent set-piece delivery, Brownhill supremely succeeded on Thursday night, teeing up Collins from a corner along with creating a bevvy of chances that weren't taken.



Jack Cork (CM) - A rare member of the current squad that has played Premier League matches for Burnley before and after the Sean Dyche era.



Maxwel Cornet (LW) - Boasting more than double the goal tally of the team's next most prolific players - Newcastle's Chris Wood and their injured captain Mee - all those of a Claret persuasion can only hope that Cornet's early removal in midweek was precautionary.

3. Forwards

Jay Rodriguez has never scored in seven career games against Wolves | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - The Burnley-born frontman has appeared in every Premier League match for the Clarets this calendar year, scoring his two goals at home this side of Auld Lang Syne renditions.



Wout Weghorst (ST) - Despite playing three more minutes of action, Burnley's winter splurge as a source of goals has scored as many as the 20-year-old centre-back Collins (two).