Burnley predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Burnley kick off the post-Sean Dyche era with a daunting trip to high-flying West Ham on Sunday.

The Clarets endured a nightmare weekend in their bid for survival last time out as they fell to defeat at Norwich after Everton downed Man Utd earlier in the day.

The results left the Clarets four points adrift of Frank Lampard's side, despite getting the better of the Toffees just three days earlier to move within a point of safety.

Since then, disagreements with the board have led to Dyche leaving Turf Moor. Here's how the Clarets could shape up this weekend as they begin a new era in the club's history.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope (GK) - Has kept as many clean sheets for England as he has for Burnley since mid-February.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - Made his first start since January 2 in the defeat at Norwich last time out.



Nathan Collins (CB) - Big shoes to fill in defence in the absence of Ben Mee to injury.



James Tarkowski (CB) - An ever-present in the Burnley side and will surely be the first to be on the move if the Clarets drop into the Championship.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Teed up Jay Rodriguez for his goal in the 3-2 win over Everton last midweek.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil (RM) - Has found himself out of the side in recent weeks, but his directness could be vital on the break.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - His experience in midfield will be critical during the relegation run-in for the Clarets.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - One of the shining lights for Burnley in defeat last weekend, never afraid to take a pop at goal.



Maxwel Cornet (LM) - Passed up a gilt-edged chance in the second half in the defeat to Norwich last weekend.

3. Forwards

Wout Weghorst (ST) - Has netted just once in 12 appearances since arriving at Burnley.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - Wasteful infront of goal at Carrow Road last weekend, which typifies Burnley's scoring problems.