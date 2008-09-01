Burnley predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Burnley host West Ham on Sunday afternoon, searching for a first Premier League win in five games.

A win over Brentford and a draw at Chelsea around the beginning of November had suggested a corner was being turned, but the Clarets have been unable to carry forward the momentum - and were beaten by bottom of the table Newcastle last time out.

Burnley sit precariously in 18th spot and now face a West Ham side seemingly on a continuous high this term. A youthful side may have been defeated by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, but the Hammers won the group and are riding high in fourth in the Premier League - coming back to beat Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling game at London Stadium last Saturday.

Here's how Burnley could set up to overcome the odds...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope is looking for a third Premier League clean sheet of the campaign | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Has kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League this term, and will do well to register a third as West Ham visit.



Matt Lowton (RB) - Hasn't missed a league game this season, and will inevitably start once more.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Skippered the side last time out in the absence of Ben Mee. A stalwart of this Burnley side.



Ben Mee (CB) - A shoulder concern ruled Mee out of the trip to Newcastle, but should be fit enough to reclaim his place here.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Reliable as they come, Taylor is Burnley go-to option at left back.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil needs to showcase his abilities more | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - Dyche needs more from his wide men and, although he works hard, Gudmundsson must up his game.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - A key part of Burnley's pragmatic and (historically) effective style, Westwood is a solid defensive presence who can also spray the ball around nicely.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Should register a 14th consecutive Premier League start.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Similar to Gudmundsson, McNeil has underwhelmed for the majority of the season and must up his level.

3. Forwards

Matej Vydra came on in place of Maxwel Cornet last time out | Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - The Kiwi's physicality will be key if Burnley are going to get anything out of this match.



Matej Vydra (ST) - Maxwel Cornet was brought off with a thigh injury at Newcastle and, devastatingly, looks a probable absence for this one. Vydra should slot in.

