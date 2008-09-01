Burnley predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Burnley host West Ham on Sunday afternoon, searching for a first Premier League win in five games.
A win over Brentford and a draw at Chelsea around the beginning of November had suggested a corner was being turned, but the Clarets have been unable to carry forward the momentum - and were beaten by bottom of the table Newcastle last time out.
Burnley sit precariously in 18th spot and now face a West Ham side seemingly on a continuous high this term. A youthful side may have been defeated by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, but the Hammers won the group and are riding high in fourth in the Premier League - coming back to beat Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling game at London Stadium last Saturday.
Here's how Burnley could set up to overcome the odds...
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Nick Pope (GK) - Has kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League this term, and will do well to register a third as West Ham visit.
Matt Lowton (RB) - Hasn't missed a league game this season, and will inevitably start once more.
James Tarkowski (CB) - Skippered the side last time out in the absence of Ben Mee. A stalwart of this Burnley side.
Ben Mee (CB) - A shoulder concern ruled Mee out of the trip to Newcastle, but should be fit enough to reclaim his place here.
Charlie Taylor (LB) - Reliable as they come, Taylor is Burnley go-to option at left back.
2. Midfielders
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - Dyche needs more from his wide men and, although he works hard, Gudmundsson must up his game.
Ashley Westwood (CM) - A key part of Burnley's pragmatic and (historically) effective style, Westwood is a solid defensive presence who can also spray the ball around nicely.
Josh Brownhill (CM) - Should register a 14th consecutive Premier League start.
Dwight McNeil (LM) - Similar to Gudmundsson, McNeil has underwhelmed for the majority of the season and must up his level.
3. Forwards
Chris Wood (ST) - The Kiwi's physicality will be key if Burnley are going to get anything out of this match.
Matej Vydra (ST) - Maxwel Cornet was brought off with a thigh injury at Newcastle and, devastatingly, looks a probable absence for this one. Vydra should slot in.
