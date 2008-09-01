Burnley predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Burnley will look to continue their good form as they travel to fellow relegation candidates Watford on Saturday.

The Clarets have remained unbeaten since the sacking of Sean Dyche, lifting themselves out of the Premier League drop zone courtesy of a 1-1 draw with West Ham before earning 2-0 and 1-0 victories over Southampton and Wolves respectively.

Now sitting 17th, they face a Watford side needing miracles to avoid playing second-tier football next campaign. Here's how Mike Jackson could set his side up.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Watford (4-4-2)

Burnley are fighting for their lives | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Nick Pope - The certain selection for between the sticks, Pope has kept clean sheets in his previous two Premier League games.



RB: Connor Roberts - A raw dynamo from right-back, Roberts is in good form and will be bustling with confidence after his recent worldie against Southampton.



CB: Nathan Collins - Has been a very good deputy for the injured Ben Mee and will certainly feature once more.



CB: James Tarkowski - Has naturally adopted the leading role in Mee's absence and is on course for a 12th consecutive league start here.



LB: Charlie Taylor - Erik Pieters is still sidelined with injury so Taylor should be a certainty to start here.



RM: Dwight McNeil - Has looked so much better on the right-hand side in recent weeks and should continue there - has still only registered one assist without scoring this term, though.



CM: Josh Brownhill - A terrier in midfield, Brownhill has become a key part of this Burnley squad and should be set for a 29th Premier League start of the season.



CM: Jack Cork - Ashley Westwood's horrific injury against West Ham looks to have given Jack Cork a long stretch in the side.



LM: Maxwel Cornet - The Ivorian is a doubt for this game and will have to undergo a late fitness test; should he be unavailable, we can expect Aaron Lennon to come into the side.



ST: Wout Weghorst - Tailor-made for Burnley, the Dutchman has started every league game since his arrival and will surely continue to do so, having notched a goal and an assist in his last three outings.



ST: Matej Vydra - Jay Rodriguez was forced off with injury last time out, leaving him doubtful for this one, so Vydra should continue in the lineup - especially after grabbing the winning goal last time out.