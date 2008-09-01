Burnley predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Burnley will play one of their five Premier League games in hand on Saturday when Watford come to Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's men have fallen to the bottom of the Premier League table but have at least two games in hand on those teams above them, with Watford two points and two games better off.

Here's how the boss could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pope has impressed when fit | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - The undisputed starter. Three clean sheets in his last four Premier League games.



Connor Roberts (RB) - With injury and illness now behind him, Roberts should earn his second league start of the season.



Ben Mee (CB) - Mee has two league goals already this year and needs just one more to set a new personal record.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Despite links away, Tarkowski remained in January and now needs to keep himself focused until the end of the campaign.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Taylor has been battling Covid-19 but will hope to have used the recent break to maintain his fitness for an immediate return.

2. Midfielders

Stephens could come back in | John Early/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - Johann Berg Gudmundsson is expected to miss out with appendicitis, so another start for Lennon could be on the cards.



Kieran Westwood (CM) - A permanent starter when fit, Westwood is one of Dyche's main men.



Dale Stephens (CM) - Josh Brownhill will miss this one through suspension, so expect Stephens to step in.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - McNeil is yet to score this season and has just one assist to his name. Those numbers need to improve in the second half of the season.

3. Forwards

Weghorst should make his debut | Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Cornet is back from Africa Cup of Nations duty but now has a new strike partner to work with.



Wout Weghorst (ST) - Brought in to replace Chris Wood, Weghorst was one of the Bundesliga's most prolific marksmen over the past few years and could be the difference between survival and relegation this season.

