Burnley predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Burnley are struggling this season but are well aware that a win against Watford on Wednesday night, which would be only their second of the campaign, would lift them out of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche's team have often been difficult to beat, losing the same number of games so far as Leicester and Arsenal. But they have simply drawn too many times.

Here's the starting XI the manager could name against Watford to change those fortunes...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope has only conceded once in the last three games | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Two clean sheets in his last three appearances, with the only goal conceded coming against Newcastle when he was adamant he was fouled directly beforehand.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - The back four basically picks itself and he has played 90 minutes in every game this season bar one.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Set for a third consecutive start after missing out against Wolves earlier this month.



Ben Mee (CB) - Has missed four Premier League games since the start of October but made his return last time out with 90 minutes.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - The only league match he has missed this season was against Manchester City. Has otherwise been an ever-present.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil is lacking tangible output this season | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - Back in the starting XI regularly after having to make do with coming off the bench for much of October.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Expected to return to the lineup for this one after dropping to the bench last time out.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Missed out against Wolves earlier this month but has since started the last two in a row.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Has started every Premier League game this season, although still waiting for a first goal and only has one assist to his name.

3. Forwards

Perennial sub Matej Vydra could start for Burnley | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Matej Vydra (ST) - Could replace Jay Rodriguez for a only a third league start this season, with Maxwel Cornet still a doubt to return.



Chris Wood (ST) - Has only scored three goals all season, but most of his 12 last season came in a flurry in the second half of the campaign and he will b hoping to rediscover that kind of form sooner rather than later.

