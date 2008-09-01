Burnley predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Relegation-scrapping Burnley travel to the capital to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday lunchtime.

The Clarets had their winning run under Mike Jackson punctured by Aston Villa last weekend but defeated Watford on their previous away trip. Burnley haven't won consecutive Premier League matches on the road since a pair of wins straddling April and May 2021.

Here's the XI Jackson may deploy to replicate that away form.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Tottenham

1. 4-4-2

Nick Pope (GK) - Burnley's reliable number one has never finished a senior season of league football with a save ratio of less than 70%.



Connor Roberts (RB) - The Wales international made his Burnley debut against Tottenham in October, playing the full 90 minutes of the fourth round EFL Cup defeat.



Kevin Long (CB) - Injury to James Tarkowski in Burnley's defeat to Aston Villa may force Long into just his second Premier League start of the season.



Nathan Collins (CB) - Since Burnley's promotion in 2016, one of Tarkowski or Ben Mee have started 223 of the club's 225 Premier League matches. Collins may well be lining up in a rare pairing without either of those players.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Burnley go into their final three games of the season level on points with Leeds United, the club Taylor spent the best part of a decade at, rising through the youth ranks.



Dwight McNeil (RM) - No player can match McNeil's record of featuring in every Premier League game the club have contested so far - a status he is likely to maintain this weekend.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - The only Premier League goals of Brownhill's career have both come away from home within the last three months.



Jack Cork (CM) - 12 years ago, the midfielder nodded in Burnley's equaliser en route to a 4-2 victory against Tottenham in his first appearance against the club - Cork has lost 12 of his subsequent 16 meetings against Spurs.



Aaron Lennon (LM) - Another Leeds academy product spent ten years at Tottenham, racking up 365 appearances but just 12 yellow cards. In a fraction of time, Lennon has amassed ten bookings at Burnley.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - A consolation goal off the bench against Villa extended Cornet's status as the club's top scorer with his eighth strike of the season - the squad's next highest goal-getter has mustered just three.



Wout Weghort (ST) - Since his Premier League debut in February, no Burnley player can better his tally of goals or assists in the competition - although these figures stand at just two and three respectively in 17 appearances.