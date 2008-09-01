Burnley host Tottenham on Wednesday as they look to build on a rare positive result against Brighton at the weekend.

The 3-0 win represented only the Clarets' second Premier League victory of the season and they remain in the relegation zone – albeit with plenty of games in hand over their rivals.

Here is the starting XI Sean Dyche is most likely to select when Spurs come to town...

Burnley predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Collins performed well last time out | Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Pope is having another terrific season. His save percentage of 72.9 is the seventh-best in the Premier League.



Connor Roberts (RB) - A fairly recent addition to the Clarets' first team, Roberts has one assist in just five starts this season.



Nathan Collins (CB) - With James Tarkowski unlikely to be available due to Covid-19, former Stoke City man Collins seems likely to get the nod again here.



Ben Mee (CB) - Mee has won just shy of three-quarters of his aerial duels in the Premier League this campaign.



Erik Pieters (LB) - Pieters may be out of the side soon with regular left-back Charlie Taylor nearing a return from injury.

2. Midfielders

Cornet is Burnley's talisman | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Dwight McNeil (RM) - Capable of playing on either flank, we reckon Dyche may stick McNeil on the right to facilitate a slight tactical tweak against Spurs.



Jack Cork (CM) - Ashley Westwood's continued absence due to Covid-19 means Cork should retain his place in the starting XI.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Rarely missing a game and hardly ever shirks a tackle, as his seven seasonal yellow cards show.



Maxwel Cornet (LM) - The standout player in this Burnley squad by some distance, keeping him fit is absolutely vital if the Clarets are to stay up.

3. Forwards

Weghorst has proved an excellent addition | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - Such a good signing. He could cause Spurs' back three real problems on Wednesday.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - Not the most prolific striker anymore but always puts in an unbelievable shift for the side.