Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon from inside the relegation zone, but also in the midst of a rare goal glut.

For the first time in their history as a Premier League team the Clarets have scored three or more goals in consecutive home fixtures - netting as many as they accrued across the previous 11 matches at Turf Moor in the competition.

However, the Clarets only won one of those games, which was still enough to double their victory tally on home soil in 2021.

Here's the suspension-afflicted XI Dyche may call upon in a bid to extend their scoring spree.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope has conceded at least once in all five games against Tottenham | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Only Manchester City and Chelsea have proven to be more punishing opponents than Tottenham for Pope, who has let in 14 Premier League goals and is yet to keep a clean sheet against Spurs.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - For a player who was directly involved in three league goals in as many seasons ahead of this campaign, Lowton's emergence as Burnley's second-most prolific goal contributor (one goal, two assists) this term is surprising and damning for the rest of the squad.



Nathan Collins (CB) - Having already stepped into the backline during his skipper's absence earlier in the season, Collins is the ready-made replacement for the suspended James Tarkowski.



Ben Mee (CB) - Burnley's captain hasn't been present for a clean sheet at Turf Moor since a goalless stalemate against West Bromwich Albion in February.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - He may not be the fastest or the most creative fullback in the division, but Taylor doesn't stray from his role in this barricade of a backline Burnley deploy; exemplified best by his status as the division's most prolific blocker.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil has started all 12 of Burnley's league games this season | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - The caricature influence of set pieces on Burnley's attacking game, and consequently that of their players, is crystallised by the fact that, for the two seasons Gudmundsson delivered dead balls, the Iceland international racked up 14 assists - he has created just four goals in four campaigns otherwise.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - While the Clarets have been robbed of two key players by yellow card accumulation, Brownhill goes into the game one booking shy of punishment himself.



Jack Cork (CM) - While Ashley Westwood serves his one-game suspension, Dyche can rely upon a veteran of nearly 300 Premier League appearances.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Playing in a side that boasts the aerial prowess of a league-high six headed goals, Burnley’s creator-in-chief has understandably whipped in more crosses than any other Premier League player (42).

3. Forwards

Chris Wood (left) and Maxwel Cornet have scored more than half of Burnley's goals between them this season (eight of 14) | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - New Zealand’s equivalent of Filippo Inzaghi has been caught offside a division-high 13 times.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - The first Burnley player to score five goals in their maiden six Premier League starts has had his adaptation period smoothed by a finishing hot-streak - no player in the division is outperforming their expected goals (xG) by a larger margin than Cornet (five goals from just 1.4 xG).