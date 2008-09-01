Burnley predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Burnley play their first game at Turf Moor without Sean Dyche on the touchline in nearly a decade when Southampton come to town on Thursday evening.

In caretaker boss Mike Jackson's first game in charge the Clarets would made to rue a missed penalty as they throw away a one-goal lead to draw 1-1.

They subsequently go into this one three points from safety with 17th-placed Everton boasting a game in hand over them too. A win is a must and here is the starting XI Jackson will likely go with...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope (GK) - Pope will have no shortage of suitors if Burnley do not beat the drop this season.



Connor Roberts (RB) - Roberts has muscled his way ahead of Matt Lowton in the right-back pecking order.



Nathan Collins (CB) - Collins is a threat from set pieces and netted an important goal in Burnley's victory over Everton earlier this month.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Tarkowski is out of contract in the summer with Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester City among those who have shown interest in the past.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Erik Pieters remains sidelined with injury so Taylor return to the starting XI.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil (RM) - McNeil has completed more crosses than any other Burnley player this season, which is unsurprising considering how much time he spends hugging the touchline.



Jack Cork (CM) - Cork's reintroduction into the first team how coincided with increased solidity in midfield.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Ashley Westwood's nasty injury means Brownhill should fill in.



Maxwel Cornet (LM) - Cornet will be desperate to put his penalty miss at the weekend behind him on Thursday.

3. Forwards

Wout Weghorst (ST) - Weghorst ended his scoring drought against West Ham. More goals will need to follow if the Clarets are to stay up.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 36 shots have returned just two goals for Rodriguez this season.