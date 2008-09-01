Burnley predicted lineup vs Norwich City - Premier League

Burnley face rock-bottom Norwich City in a Premier League match rife with the opportunity to earn a second win on the road of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side aren't famed for their domination of possession, recording just 25% against Manchester City last weekend in what was a season-low even for the Clarets. The largest share of the ball Burnley have recorded this campaign came in the reverse fixture with their upcoming opponents, Norwich (57%).

At least there was one constant thread in these extremes; Burnley failed to score in both matches.

Here's the XI Dyche may deploy with the aim of finding the target, however much or little of the ball they have.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope has kept three clean sheets in his last six appearances away from home | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - The England international may be enduring the worst shot-stopping season of his senior career, but his 70% save percentage is still above the Premier League average (per FBref).



Connor Roberts (RB) - The summer arrival underplayed events when he described being rushed to hospital with pneumonia as "a bit of a pickle to be honest."



Nathan Collins (CB) - On his immediate return from suspension, Collins took advantage of Ben Mee's persistent injury to score his first-ever goal for Burnley against Everton in midweek.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Burnley's most frequently used outfielder this season seems certain of finally getting his wish of a move away from Turf Moor when his contract expires this summer.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - The only two victories Taylor has been involved in this season are the only two matches in which he has created a goal for a teammate.

2. Midfielders

Maxwel Cornet has scored 28% of Burnley's Premier League goals this season | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - The Premier League veteran has scored multiple league goals in the same season for the first time since he notched up five for Everton in 2015/16.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Burnley's ball-progressing supremo earned his first win since Halloween on Wednesday night.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - The former Manchester United youth team player is one booking away from a suspension.



Maxwel Cornet (LM) - The game-winner in arguably the biggest game of the season picked the perfect opportunity to end his eight-match scoring drought in midweek.

3. Forwards

Wout Weghorst has got more yellow cards (two) than goals (one) since Burnley signed him from Wolfsburg in the winter | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - A scorer against Everton, Rodriguez hasn't rippled the back of an opposition net away from Turf Moor since nodding in at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park 14 months ago.



Wout Weghorst (ST) - The jostling January arrival has started every Premier League match available since swapping Lower Saxony for Lancashire.