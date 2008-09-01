Burnley predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League

Burnley's battle against relegation continues with the daunting task of hosting Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche has lost 13 of his 14 managerial meetings with Pep Guardiola during the Catalan's spell in east Manchester, claiming a lonely 1-1 draw at Turf Moor four years ago. Dyche's side have suffered nine successive defeats to City since, scoring one goal and conceding a mammoth 32.

Here's the lineup Dyche may deploy to break that dreadful run.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope has kept at least 11 clean sheets in his three Premier League seasons as a regular - he currently has seven this term | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Fresh from his first international appearance in two days shy of a year, Pope is a nailed-on starter for his club.



Connor Roberts (RB) - The Wales international has recovered from a nightmarish start to his Burnley career that was plagued by injury and pneumonia to play every minute of the club's last ten league outings.



James Tarkowski (CB) - In the possible absence of club captain Ben Mee, the onus falls upon Tarkowski to marshal the backline.



Kevin Long (CB) - With Mee a doubt and Nathan Collins suspended, Long - a regular on the bench - may be in line for his first Premier League appearance of the season.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - As one of the numerous absentees following the turn of the year, Taylor hasn't played in a Premier League victory since October.

2. Midfielders

Only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has delivered more crosses than Dwight McNeil in this season's Premier League | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - The former Tottenham flyer was replaced by the recently-retired Jermain Defoe in his first senior appearance against Manchester City 16 years ago.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Burnley's leading assist provider for the current campaign has created a club-high 19 top-flight goals across the past four seasons.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - The former Manchester United youth team player has gone more than a full calendar year without missing a Premier League match at Turf Moor.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - The 22-year-old is the only Claret to appear in every Premier League match for the club this season.

3. Forwards

Maxwel Cornet has scored twice as many goals as Burnley's next highest scorer this season | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - Despite playing just nine games, only one Burnley player has directly contributed to more league goals than their towering January arrival (three).



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Burnley's early-season saviour scored six goals from his first 14 shots in English top-flight football. He has since rattled off just as many attempts without finding the net.