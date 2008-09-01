Burnley predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

Burnley host Manchester United at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday night, desperate for points as they look to climb off the foot of the table.

The Clarets kept another clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Watford, but goals continue to be the main source of their problems.

This is the team Sean Dyche could pick to face United this week...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope has hardly conceded recently | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Has only conceded one goal in his last five Premier League appearances dating back to the start of December.



Connor Roberts (RB) - Has successfully benched the previously un-droppable Matthew Lowton. There is no reason he doesn't keep his place for this one.



James Tarkowski (CB) - His performance on Saturday was a big reason Watford were unable to score.



Ben Mee (CB) - (CB) - Remains an automatic starter when fit and will captain the side as normal.



Erik Pieters (LB) - The Dutchman will continue to deputise at left-back as long as Charlie Taylor remains a doubt.

2. Midfielders

Josh Brownhill is available after suspension | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - Johann Berg Gudmundsson's absence with appendicitis has given the veteran winger a run of starts.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Set to return to the starting XI in place of Dale Stephens after missing out against Watford through suspension.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Burnley will rely on his passing to give them a foothold in midfield against the likes of Paul Pogba.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Still needs to find more of a spark and consistent end product. Just one assist this season and no goals.

3. Forwards

Wout Weghorst has potential to score Premier League goals | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Maxwel Cornet (ST) - His movement posed a threat to Watford and could ask questions of slow Manchester United centre-backs.



Wout Weghorst (ST) - Sharper finishing could have given him a bucket load of debut goals against Watford. Needs good service here.

