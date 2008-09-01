Over two weeks since their last Premier League outing, Burnley make the short trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Sean Dyche's men have been out of action since their goalless draw with West Ham on December 12 after three straight Covid-19 enforced postponements.

In the meantime, the Clarets have slid down to second bottom in the league - just a point above Norwich - and Dyche will be keen to allay any relegation concerns.

Here's how Burnley could line up.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pope in action | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Didn't cover himself in glory during the defeat to Newcastle earlier this month.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - Offers greater defensive protection in the backline.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Strongly linked with a January move to Newcastle as the Magpies look to weaken a relegation rival.



Ben Mee (CB) - Has formed a sturdy partnership with Tarkowski over the years.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Defensively sound and provides a platform for McNeil to be aggressive on the left flank.

2. Midfielders

McNeil grew up supporting Man Utd | George Wood/GettyImages

Johann Gudmundsson (RM) - Boasts an excellent delivery from wide areas which is key for Burnley.



Jack Cork (CM) - Has worked his way into the team in recent weeks and he will be keen to nail down his starting spot.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - A regular fixture in this Burnley side under Dyche over the years.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Part of the Man Utd academy set-up until he was released at 14 years old.

3. Forwards

Cornet in action | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Missed the draw against West Ham and the two week break will have helped him recover.



Chris Wood (ST) - Hasn't been prolific in front of goal this season, but his height makes him such a handful for defenders.

