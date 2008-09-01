Burnley predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Burnley are looking to lift themselves up from the foot of the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon, although they have to beat Liverpool to do so.

Sean Dyche's men are on a torrid winless run at the moment, having failed to taste victory since October 30. Since then, the Clarets have drawn seven and lost four across all competitions - including an FA Cup round three exit at the hands of Championship side Huddersfield - although have avoided defeat in their previous three, drawing against Arsenal, Watford and most recently Manchester United.

They'll do well to not lose on Sunday, however, hosting a Liverpool side who have been victorious in their previous five. Here's how Burnley could shape up.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Liverpool

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

A classic solid defender | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Will be between the sticks for the 19th time in the league this season, searching for a sixth clean sheet.



Matt Lowton (RB) - Connor Roberts didn't fare too well in midweek, so Lowton could be restored for this one.



James Tarkowski (CB) - More often than not the defensive presence that stands out most for the Clarets, Tarkowski will surely start a Premier League game for the 20th time this term.



Ben Mee (CB) - Will certainly skipper the hosts from the heart of defence once again.



Erik Pieters (LB) - Charlie Taylor is nearing a return but Pieters should retain his place, especially after a solid showing against Man Utd last time out.

2. Midfielders

Maxwel Cornet is a minor doubt but should be fit to start | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Dwight McNeil (RM) - Evidently struggled on the right-hand side in midweek but could stay out there as Dyche likely sticks with the same system that earned a point against United.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - A subtle but impactful presence at the heart of this Burnley side, Brownhill will hope for his 18th Premier League appearance of the campaign.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Largely a consistent performer, although hasn't managed to find an influential touch in recent weeks.



Maxwel Cornet (LM) - Withdrawn with injury on Tuesday night but should be fine to face Liverpool on Sunday.

3. Forwards

A promising partnership | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - Really bright last time out and will hope to continue that thoroughly impressive form.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - Should be in line for a second start on the bounce after his point-earning strike against United in midweek.

