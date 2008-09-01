Burnley travel to Elland Road to face Leeds as they look to strengthen their bid for Premier League survival.

The Clarets were downed 3-1 by Manchester United last time out, which leaves them two points adrift of safety with games in hand.

Burnley had not played since December 12 before the defeat in Manchester on Thursday evening, and Dyche revealed pre-match that he was having to contend with several injury and Covid-19 related absences.

Here's how the Clarets could line up in the meantime.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tarkowski has been linked with Newcastle | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Wayne Hennessey (GK) - Started in the defeat at Old Trafford in midweek after Nick Pope tested positive for Covid-19.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - Offers greater defensive protection in the backline and competes well at set pieces.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Burnley will be keen to hold onto the defender in January with Newcastle reportedly lurking.



Ben Mee (CB) - Has developed into Burnley's most reliable defender under Dyche over the years.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Provides the platform behind McNeil for the winger to strut his stuff.

2. Midfielders

McNeil in action | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Johann Gudmundsson (RM) - His deliveries from wide areas will be key to unlocking Leeds.



Jack Cork (CM) - Has been round the block and knows what it takes to survive a relegation fight.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - A regular fixture in this Burnley side under Dyche over the years.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Has the X-factor qualities to take the game by the scruff of its neck.

3. Forwards

Wood celebrates | Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (ST) - Given the nod alongside Wood in the defeat to Man Utd in midweek and scored a nice goal.



Chris Wood (ST) - His height makes him such a handful for defenders, but he needs to improve his goal return.

