Burnley predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Burnley host Leeds on Sunday afternoon in their latest attempt to end their losing streak at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have lost their last five Premier League matches on home soil - the club's longest such sequence since seven setbacks on the spin in the 19th, yes nineteenth, century. In fact, Burnley have recorded just one Premier League home win in the entirety of 2021 - as many as newly promoted Brentford.

Here's the lineup Sean Dyche may call upon to end their Turf Moor turmoil.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nick Pope (GK) - Back in the England set up after swallowing the bitter pill of missing the Euro 2020 squad through injury, only fitness concerns have punctuated Pope's impressive spell between the sticks for Burnley.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - There can be few players in the annals of Premier League history who can boast that every goal they scored was as good as Matthew Lowton's least impressive strike. He may be unlikely to find the net (just three goals) but if he does, history suggests it will be a pretty special goal.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Despite consecutive summers spent not so subtly seeking a move away, Tarkowski not only remains a Burnley player, but one of their most pivotal ones too.



Ben Mee (CB) - The importance of Burnley's captain to his side was painfully highlighted last season: with Mee in the team Burnley collected 37 points from 30 games - they didn't win any of the eight matches he missed, losing six.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - The boyhood Leeds fan has been touted for the national team by his manager. That may be some way off but this rarest of all beasts - a defensively-minded full-back - is scarcely left out of a Burnley XI.

2. Midfielders

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - A player whose value is clearly derived from sources other than goals and assists (three goal contributions in his last 34 Premier League appearances) Gudmundsson's starting XI status may be challenged following the return of Aaron Lennon.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Almost a third of Burnley's expected goals (xG) last season came from dead balls (as per Opta) - the largest proportion in the division. With this in mind, the return of their set piece architect-in-chief is pretty important.



Jack Cork (CM) - As the only member of the current squad that was a part of Burnley's first Premier League season in a distant age when Dyche wasn't the club's manager (2009/10), Cork brings unparalleled experience to the Clarets midfield.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - In a side recognised for its work rate rather than guile, McNeil adds a much-needed layer of silk to the steely set up.

3. Forwards

Ashley Barnes (kneeling) and Chris Wood have been paired up front for Burnley since the latter arrived in 2017 | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - As one of just nine players to have scored at least ten Premier League goals in each of the past four seasons, Chris Wood's consistency and productivity may slip under the radar outside Turf Moor.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - Burnley may be left with one of the division's lightest squads, but one rare hint of depth can be found up front as Barnes jostles with Jay Rodriguez for a berth next to Wood.