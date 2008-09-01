Burnley predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Burnley host relegation rivals Everton on Monday, knowing that anything less than a win would make it extremely hard for them to escape the drop this season.

The Clarets are in wretched form, losing their last four Premier League games, and go into this one in 19th position. However, they could narrow the gap on 17th-placed Everton to just one point if they secure victory.

Here is the starting XI that Sean Dyche seems most likely to call upon...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Roberts was in international action last week | Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - It's the battle of the England goalkeepers with Pope looking to fare better than Jordan Pickford between the sticks.



Connor Roberts (RB) - Helped Wales secure a famous World Cup qualification playoff victory over Austria during the international break.



Nathan Collins (CB) - Back from suspension and is ahead of Kevin Long in the pecking order.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Long-time partner Ben Mee remains out so he'll have to build up an understanding with Collins quickly.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - The effective but unsensational Taylor sums up Burnley's ethos perfectly.

2. Midfielders

Lennon will be hoping to see more of the ball than he did against City | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - It's been a pleasure to watch his resurgence this season. Will look to add to his two league goals against one of his former clubs.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Westwood is the Clarets' Premier League assist leader this term with three.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Brownhill has only missed three games this season and that is unlikely to change against Everton.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - The only ever-present for Burnley in the league this term. Still only 22.

3. Forwards

Burnley need Weghorst to start scoring again | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Maxwel Cornet (CF) - Was fit enough to come off of the bench against Man City and the Clarets' best attacking player should start here.



Wout Weghorst (ST) - After an electric start to life in England, the big Dutchman has struggled in more recent times. Will be looking to get back on the scoresheet.