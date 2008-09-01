Burnley travel to Everton on Monday night looking to earn their first win of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Sean Dyche's Clarets are often slow out of the blocks and this campaign has been no different. A single point out of nine is Burnley's return thus far, with the point against Leeds coming last time out following defeats against Brighton and Liverpool.

In positive news, Burnley did win at Goodison Park last season - though their opponents are unbeaten after picking up seven points from their first three outings.

Here's how Dyche may line his side up ready for the first whistle.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Nick Pope's Burnley record is decent | George Wood/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 37 clean sheets in 108 Premier League appearances is pretty good going for Pope, considering Burnley are on the back foot in a number of games. Could be a tough ask to keep another one here.



Matt Lowton (RB) - Has been Burnley's first-choice right back for what feels like forever. Should be a busy boy attempting to keep Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin quiet.



James Tarkowski (CB) - It's beginning to feel like Tarkowski's chance to join a bigger club has passed him by. Still, his focus will be on putting in a big performance to give Burnley a chance of earning three points.



Ben Mee (CB) - Into his 11th season at Turf Moor, Mee is the communicator, leader and organiser of Burnley's backline.



Maxwel Cornet (LB) - Can either operate as a pacy forward or advancing full back. Should be the latter here with Charlie Taylor absent.

2. Midfielders

McNeil is the danger man in midfield | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - Has a wand of a left foot but must be more consistent.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Keeps things ticking over in midfield, recycling possession in a simple, assured manner. Adding goals to his game would be a huge benefit.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - Like Westwood, could really do with chipping in with more goals in order to take the pressure off Burnley's frontline.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Often Burnley's most exciting player to watch, McNeil's task is to get in behind Seamus Coleman and whip some dangerous crosses into the box.

3. Forwards

Chris Wood continues to deliver time and again for Burnley | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ashley Barnes (FW) - Loves engaging in a scrap with opposition defences. Will be more than up for the challenge of taking on Michael Keane, who is facing his former club.



Chris Wood (FW) - Burnley's biggest goal threat, Wood has bagged at least 10 goals in each of his four Premier League campaigns to date.