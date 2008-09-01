Burnley predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Burnley go in search of a third Premier League victory on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche's men are battling valiantly to survive the relegation scrap they're in and have recently enjoyed a monumental shift in form. Following nearly four months without victory in any competition, the Clarets have won twice in four days - first convincingly beating Brighton 3-0 before inflicting a 1-0 defeat on Tottenham last time out.

A third successive win would be gargantuan, although they must obtain one by beating a Palace side fresh from thumping Watford 4-1 away from home. Here's how Dyche could set out.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ben Mee will skipper Burnley once more | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Enters this clash having conceded just three goals in his previous nine appearances.



Connor Roberts (RB) - Has deservedly kept Matt Lowton out of the starting XI in recent weeks, and is set for a seventh consecutive Premier League start here.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Was able to come back to the lineup for Burnley's midweek win over Tottenham and should continue.



Ben Mee (CB) - Was heroic in that victory over Spurs and will inevitably skipper the side once more.



Erik Pieters (LB) - Charlie Taylor is nearing a return to the starting XI but Pieters has earned his place in the side.

2. Midfielders

Josh Brownhill is in brilliant form | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - Has been excellent in recent weeks and, after particularly shining at the Amex last weekend, should carry on on the right of the Burnley midfield.



Jack Cork (CM) - Ashley Westwood will likely continue his Covid-19-enforced absence for this one, so Cork should deputise once again.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - What a week it's been for the 26-year-old - a first Premier League strike in his side's 3-0 win over Brighton, before providing the assist for the only goal in Burnley's massive 1-0 win against Spurs.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - One solitary goal involvement (an assist in October) simply isn't good enough from the potential-packed youngster but, after some bright performances of late, will surely continue for the visitors.

3. Forwards

Wout Weghorst is pure Burnley | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - Looks an inspired signing for the Clarets - he's a new Chris Wood but on another level.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Forced out of Burnley's midweek success through injury but, if fit, should be recalled for this one.