Burnley predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Burnley will look to bounce back from defeat as they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sean Dyche watched his men fall to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester last time out, although will hope that's a minor stain on what has been a promising run of form of late. The Clarets, prior to that loss, had gone three matches unbeaten in the league, beating Brighton and Tottenham before earning a point at Crystal Palace.

They'll do well to avoid defeat this weekend, however, facing a Chelsea side who have seven wins in their previous eight across all competitions. Here's how Dyche could set out his side.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

First choice | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - Burnley's number one has been absent for just two Premier League games this campaign and is set for a ninth successive start here.



Connor Roberts (RB) - Has firmly displaced Matt Lowton at the back and should continue for this one.



James Tarkowski (CB) - Will have to step up to the plate as the side's defensive leader for this one, as Ben Mee looks a doubt.



Nathan Collins (CB) - In the skipper's absence, young Collins should earn an eighth league appearance this term.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - Started his first game since returning from injury last time out and, in Erik Pieters' absence, should feature from the off once more.

2. Midfielders

Dwight McNeil has just one assist to his name so far this term | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (RM) - Has shown some really good form in recent weeks and will certainly play once more.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - Should be in line for a second consecutive start after making his return to action at Palace a couple of weeks ago.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - A real stalwart in the Clarets side these days, Brownhill has missed just three league games this season.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - Still looking for just his second goal involvement all campaign, having so far registered the one assist for Burnley.

3. Forwards

Can he recapture his blistering form? | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - His exciting start to his Burnley career has slowed down in recent weeks but, even without the goal contributions, represents a key figure for the side.



Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Made a much-anticpated return against Leicester last time out, and now will look to notch a first goal since early January.