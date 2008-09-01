Burnley predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Burnley will look to bounce back from defeat as they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sean Dyche watched his men fall to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester last time out, although will hope that's a minor stain on what has been a promising run of form of late. The Clarets, prior to that loss, had gone three matches unbeaten in the league, beating Brighton and Tottenham before earning a point at Crystal Palace.
They'll do well to avoid defeat this weekend, however, facing a Chelsea side who have seven wins in their previous eight across all competitions. Here's how Dyche could set out his side.
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Nick Pope (GK) - Burnley's number one has been absent for just two Premier League games this campaign and is set for a ninth successive start here.
Connor Roberts (RB) - Has firmly displaced Matt Lowton at the back and should continue for this one.
James Tarkowski (CB) - Will have to step up to the plate as the side's defensive leader for this one, as Ben Mee looks a doubt.
Nathan Collins (CB) - In the skipper's absence, young Collins should earn an eighth league appearance this term.
Charlie Taylor (LB) - Started his first game since returning from injury last time out and, in Erik Pieters' absence, should feature from the off once more.
2. Midfielders
Aaron Lennon (RM) - Has shown some really good form in recent weeks and will certainly play once more.
Ashley Westwood (CM) - Should be in line for a second consecutive start after making his return to action at Palace a couple of weeks ago.
Josh Brownhill (CM) - A real stalwart in the Clarets side these days, Brownhill has missed just three league games this season.
Dwight McNeil (LM) - Still looking for just his second goal involvement all campaign, having so far registered the one assist for Burnley.
3. Forwards
Wout Weghorst (ST) - His exciting start to his Burnley career has slowed down in recent weeks but, even without the goal contributions, represents a key figure for the side.
Maxwel Cornet (ST) - Made a much-anticpated return against Leicester last time out, and now will look to notch a first goal since early January.
